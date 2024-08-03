Fans React as Lakers Unveil Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena: 'Beautiful Yet Heartbreaking'

The newest statue honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant celebrates the special bond he had with his daughter, Gianna.

On Friday, the Lakers and the Bryant family revealed the second of three planned statues outside Crypto.com Arena. This statue depicts Kobe and Gianna at a Lakers game, featuring angel wings behind them, and Kobe embracing his daughter.

A plaque in front of the statue reads, "Gianna Bryant, Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports" and "Kobe Bryant, Proud Supporter of Women in Sports," along with a quote from Kobe: "Gianna is a beast. She's better than I was at her age. She's got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad," it reads from the "most valuable girl dad."

The statue, designed by Karon Davis and created by artists at Rotblatt Amrany Studio, shows Kobe with his arm around Gianna and angel wings in the background. It honors "the Bryant family’s support for women and girls in sports," according to a statement on the Lakers' website.

The statement continued, "The tribute represents Kobe and Gianna’s exceptional basketball legacy and the uplifting relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters."

Fans, after getting a glimpse of the beautiful statue, were overwhelmed and emotional at the same time. Here's how netizens reacted:

One person said, "This a nice pic! You can tell Vanessa hasn’t and probably won’t ever be the same. Feel like she hasn’t smiled since Kob passed."

Another mentioned, "Such a beautiful yet heartbreaking image."

A fan wrote, "The fact that they chose 8/2/24 to put this up just shows how much time they put into this release. W."

Another commented on how the statue was inspired by Kobe and Gigi's last Lakers game together.

One fan wrote, "Mamba and Mambacita... Legend still lives... Oh it looks incredible.. finally a statue of reference."

Another wrote, "Still feels so unreal… truly a beautiful yet sad picture. May everyone who passed away in that tragedy rest in perfect peace. *sparkle emoji* stay safe and blessed everyone."

“Kobe was the ultimate Girl Dad and Gigi was the ultimate Daddy’s girl,” Vanessa, 42, told friends and family during the intimate unveiling ceremony.

Earlier, Vanessa explained the statue's design. "We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi," she said. "Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas. He’s also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi."

The statue's installation date of Aug. 2 (8/2/24) references both numbers Kobe wore during his Lakers career (8 and 24) and the number Gianna wore playing competitive youth basketball (2).

The statue will be open to the public starting Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m. local time, according to the Lakers.

Beyond the statue unveiling, August 2 is a significant date in Black Mamba history.

Kobe Bryant's locker from the Staples Center sold for $2.88 million in a Sotheby's auction on Friday. The locker had been photo-matched from at least 2004 until his retirement in 2016.

"If the Staples Center was 'The House that Kobe Built' then this was his room inside that house, a remarkable and intimate artifact that lived Kobe's career with him," Sotheby's wrote in the auction listing.

The locker measures 98 7/8" x 34 3/4" x 24" and is made of wood, metal, and plastic.