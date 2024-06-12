Fans React as Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz Set to Team Up For Spain at Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will fight for the gold medal for Spain at the Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old won his third grand slam on Sunday, June 9. He’ll pair with 22-time grand slam winner Nadal for the doubles event in Paris.

Alcaraz would return to the Roland Garros only 40 days after winning his first French Open. He will compete in both singles and doubles events. Nadal on the other hand hasn’t won any major tournament since 2022. He will be eyeing his second doubles gold medal in Paris before calling it a day.

Fans’ reaction to Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz pair

As soon as the news broke out, tennis fans flooded the internet with speculations about the pair. A user said it’s like Messi and Ronaldo appearing for the same team. Another called it a cheat code. Few fans speculated that it'd be Nadal's last dance.

One fan called it the tennis heritage. “The level of Vamos and energy will be off the chart”, another added. Some believe that they should be handed the gold medal already. A comment tagged the pair as the master and the apprentice. A few think it might be the greatest thing in tennis or the greatest disaster.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on playing doubles together

Carlos Alcaraz is excited to play alongside Rafael Nadal. He dreams of winning the gold medal for Spain with his idol at the Paris Olympics. Alcaraz added that he’ll have cool flashbacks on his return after winning the French Grand Slam.

It’s going to be a special tournament for the youngster. He’s thrilled to fight for the gold medal for his country. Alcaraz will only be able to believe playing with Nadal after he actually experiences it. He’ll get the achievement inked if he brings gold for his country.

Nadal is also looking forward to teaming up with his compatriot. “It's also hugely exciting for me”, he said. The Spanish member of the holy trinity of tennis has heard about Alcaraz’s excitement.

Rafael Nadal is thinking beyond Paris. He added that if the pair stays fit, they may aspire to great things as a team. Nadal wants the best for the Spanish team. He aims to be a good partner for Alcaraz. Nadal wants to work together with Alcaraz before the Olympics.

