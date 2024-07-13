Fans React Hilariously to Victor Wembanyama Bending His Legs for a Picture With Rudy Gobert: ‘Rudy Is So Insecure’

The Summer Olympics is approaching fast, and teams are intensifying their practice sessions in preparation for their respective events. Recently, Team France's basketball players were engaged in a pre-Olympics game against Team Serbia.

The practice match ended with Team France losing the game. Despite facing the setback, teammates Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert made fans laugh a little more after sharing a picture on social media. Fans quickly took the moment to make hilarious remarks thereafter. Let’s uncover the story!

Also Read: ‘Wemby Is Still Growing’: Victor Wembanyama-Rudy Gobert Height Comparison Sparks Hilarious Reactions From NBA Fans

Fans reacted humorously to Victory Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert’s picture

Team France poses for their fans after their pre-Olympics game on Friday. In the photograph, Wembanyama was seen bending his knees, while Gobert was seen on his toes, posing for their fans. In reality, Wembanyama has an extraordinary height of 7 feet 4 inches. To match their heights, the players made some efforts during the photography session, which didn’t go unnoticed by sports enthusiasts.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans could not stop themselves from sharing rib-tickling comments. One fan said, “Rudy is so insecure.”

Another fan humorously said, “Now Gobert can tell people he grew to 7’7.”

Lastly, a user mentioned, “He just got significantly cooler now that we learn he has a sense of humor.”

Here are some other remarks:

A look into Team France's Olympics Roster including Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert

Advertisement

The Paris Olympics is just a few days away and the Team France’s basketball roster is filled with some of the best talents, led by Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. The group phase of the games will begin on July 27th and the franchise will be competing in Group B alongside Brazil, Japan, and Germany.

Andrew Albicy, Bilal Coulibaly, Evan Fournier, Frank Ntilikina, and Matthew Strazel are among the 12 players on the roster for France. It is important to note that, the squad will first face Brazil on July 27th. Then, they will compete against Japan on July 30th.

Finally, they will wrap up this phase of the competition by playing against Germany on August 2nd. If Team France makes it to the top teams, they will be again in action on August 6 for the quarterfinals.

While they failed to demonstrate a strong showing in the pre-Olympics game against Serbia, it would be worth watching if they could fare decently during the group phase of the games.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? All You Need to Know About Spurs Superstar's Availability vs Serbia