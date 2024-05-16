Fans React to NFL’s Collaboration With Netflix for Christmas Day Games; Details Inside

Netflix has been one of the leading streaming websites for the past few years. They have the finest collections of movies and shows of nearly every genre. The OTT platform serves entertainment for sports fans too.

Quarterback, We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, Last Chance U, and Home Team are some of the popular football movies. Netflix recently streamed The Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady as a part of their Joke Fest. The NFL GOAT was roasted by his former teammates, coaches, and friends on the show. Now, Netflix has come up with an incredible plan to get NFL fans on board with them but their target audience isn’t

Which NFL Games Will be Streamed on Netflix?

Netflix announced its partnership with NFL on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. The OTT website shared that they will be streaming the Christmas Day games live. The post was captioned that Netflix can’t be spelled without NFL.

The defending Champions Kansas City Chiefs' clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans will be telecasted on Netflix. The two parties have agreed on a three-year contract and the live streaming of the first two games seems like the tip of the iceberg.

Fans Reaction to NFL x Netflix

Netflix and the NFL might have been excited about the whole collaboration thing but it wasn’t the case with the audience. The fans were annoyed with the fact that they’d have to buy another subscription to follow their favorite game.

A fan counted out the subscriptions needed to watch the NFL which included Peacock TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, in the comments. Another fan took a dig saying that he is old enough to remember when all the NFL could be watched through one cable package. Some others argued that the NFL will start losing its fanbase if things keep going this way.

