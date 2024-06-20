Fans React to Rashee Rice's Supportive Message on Caitlin Clark's Instagram Post

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram on Tuesday, June 18. The 22-year-old shared her transition from a young basketball athlete to the Indiana Fever’s star. The Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice wrote a supportive message for Clark.

Fans weren’t pleased by his comments on Clark’s post. The WR was criticized for his controversial actions in the offseason. Although his comment received many likes, some fans roasted the Super Bowl LVIII champion.

How did fans react to Rashee Rice’s comment on Caitlin Clark’s post?

Caitlin Clark posted a picture from her childhood and one from her recent game. The young point guard wrote ‘Time Flies’ in the caption. Rashee Rice showed her support for the basketball star with crossed fingers and a fire emoji.

A user asked Rice to cover his charges and low troubles before commenting. Another poked fun by sarcastically asking if Rice is in jail. The Chiefs star’s fans came to his rescue. They countered the critics with their solid replies.

Rice and Clark met at the Chiefs’ Christmas game last year. The two rookies even exchanged jerseys at the Arrowhead Stadium. People on the internet aren’t happy with Rice due to his legal troubles.

Rashee Rice set to be suspended for NFL 2024

The 24-year-old NFL star Rice was involved in a six-vehicle car accident in Dallas. On 30 March, the dashcam recorded him following unsafe driving norms. The youngster has 8 charges against him.

A couple of weeks later, Rashee Rice was accused of assaulting a photographer. Even though the latter asked to drop charges, the cops continued to investigate. NFL is expected to suspend Rice for 8 games.

Rice was the Chiefs’ top receiver. It’d be a huge blow for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Rice revealed that he wants to move on and learn from his mistakes.