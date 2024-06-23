Fans React to Taylor Swift's Love Indirect Proposal to Travis Kelce During Eras Tour Show in London

Taylor Swift fuelled rumors about her wedding with Travis Kelce in London. She gave a proposal to her beau in front of 90,000 people at Wembley. The multiple Grammy winner performed her song Love Story for the Chiefs’ tight end.

Travis Kelce traveled from Cannes to witness his significant other perform. His brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce tagged along. The 3x Super Bowl champion was spotted with Swift’s parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, in the VIP region.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Arrives in London With His Family For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s proposal for Travis Kelce

The Chiefs’ TE danced to the tunes of the TTPD singer. However, his body language changed when Swift started singing Love Story. "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring/ And said, Marry me, Juliet You'll never have to be alone,” Kelce turned red as Swift sang the melody.

Taylor Swift also performed Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration during the concert. Fans have been speculating about an engagement announcement for months now. The wholesome exchange allowed them to build upon their theories. An X user noticed a slight detail that he added that might be his imagination.

“Travis gave a small sly grin when Swift sang about kneeling and pulling out a ring,” the user wrote. A fan had another incredible plot for the couple’s relationship. The fan said that Swift has seen so many women getting proposals at her concerts. “What if he walked out on stage during that song and proposed to her?” the comment read.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce to Leave for London to Attend Taylor Swift’s Show; Chiefs Star Spotted in Cannes Wearing Fearless Bracelet

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged?

The rumors about Swift and Kelce’s engagement stemmed from their Italy trip. The power couple went on a romantic getaway in Lake Como. But the pair have avoided questions about their future.

Insiders believe that they might announce their engagement on their first anniversary. The couple started dating in July before making it public a couple of months later. They instantly became the most popular couple.