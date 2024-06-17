Fans React to Tom Brady’s Debut at Fox Sport’s Commentary Booth During UFL Championship

Tom Brady made his first appearance for Fox Sports on Sunday. The quarterback legend was at the commentary booth during the UFL championship game. He joined the panel during the Birmingham Stallions clash against the San Antonio Bahamas.

The Patriots Hall of Famer was invited to present the UFL championship game MVP trophy. Brady surprised the fans with his skill set on his debut. After winning hearts on the gridiron, he is now determined to nail his analyst job.

Fans react to Tom Brady’s analysis

Tom Brady decided to review the offense created by both teams in St. Louis. He joined the panel in the second quarter. “They're all a little different”, Brady chipped in. The 7x Super Bowl champ was impressed by the defense’s energy on both sides.

However, Brady felt that someone should get the ball down the field. He further suggested opening up the field a little bit. There were a lot of horizontal passes. So the defense was trying to huddle together and punch the ball out. The Stallions won 25-0 as QB Adrian Martinez was named the MVP.

The internet heaped praise on Brady after excelling in the studio. One user claimed that the NFL legend sounded pretty good. Another fan became nostalgic to see Tom Brady in the commentary box. He recalled his 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Many fans commented that Brady was killing it in the booth. Some were excited to see how TB 12 does in his second career and Tom Brady received GOAT chants from the fans for his analysis.

Fox Sports signs Tom Brady

Tom Brady joined Fox Sports with a record-breaking $375 Million deal. It will lock him with the broadcasters for 10 years. He replaced Greg Olsen as the lead analyst. He will take up the role of lead analyst and ambassador at Fox Sports.

Brady’s first NFL assignment would be the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. His colleagues believe that Brady’s inside stories will intrigue the audience.