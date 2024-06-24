Fans React to Tom Brady’s Rumored Influencer Girlfriend Isabella Settanni’s Instagram Post

Tom Brady has yet again grabbed headlines for his love life. The legendary quarterback has now been linked with Brazilian model Isabella Settanni since he has been seen with the famous influencer on various occasions. Brady fans flooded Settani’s recent Instagram post with their comments.

32-year-old Settani has 215k Instagram followers. She is building her own brand by sharing skiing and surfing content on social media. She keeps the fans updated with her daily routine via her social media handles.

Fans’ reaction to Isabella Settanni’s Instagram photos

Isabella Settani shared some pictures from her recent surfing adventure. “The best way to start the day,” she captioned the post with surfing and heart-eyed emoji. TB12 fans hijacked the Brazillian influencer’s post.

Settanni donned a sea-green swimsuit with a touch of black and white. She could be seen walking around the beach with a surfing board. One fan asked her to not break Brady’s heart.

Another user warned the model about Brady’s nature. He joked that when she’ll be past the deadline, Tom Brady might trade her for another new one. “Just a little bit more, it will be touchdown in the sea.” a fan quipped adding the football angle.

“Congratulations Tom. Very good taste. by Brazilians. Only the top ones.” a comment read. Both Brady and Settanni love surfing and skiing. However, it has been reported that the pair is in a platonic relationship. Nothing serious is going on between the two of them.

Isabella Settani’s resemblance to Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

Settanni has big similarities with Gisele Bundchen. Both have a modeling career and hail from Brazil. They are of nearly equal height too. Brady married Bundchen in 2009 and fathered two kids with her. The couple divorced in 2022.

Both Bundchen and Settanni promote a healthy lifestyle. The latter has also been a model for Reebok and Kérastase. She also works for the Alife Nino restaurant group. Brady and Settani are yet to open up about the nature of their relationship.