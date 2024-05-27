Fans React to Travis Kelce Getting Addressed as Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend by Dallas Mavericks Offical X Handle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story never disappears from the headlines. From their romantic Italy getaway to a trademark issue in the US court, the power couple is all over the internet. They started dating last summer after the Chiefs’ tight end attended Swift’s concert. He tried to connect with the pop icon which led to their relationship.

Kelce and Swift have supported each other’s careers since the beginning. The Cruel Summer singer was in the audience for multiple Kansas City Chiefs games. She joined Kelce in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII celebration. Kelce has been to many of Swift’s shows as well. He recently landed in France for the final act of the Paris leg of the Eras Tour.

Kelce’s fame has increased since his relationship with Swift. The Dallas Mavericks’ social media handle addressed Kelce in a controversial way. Fans flooded the internet with their reactions.

Mavericks’ Official Account Post for Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes is a huge Dallas Mavericks fan. The Mavericks are playing their playoff fixtures against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Travis Kelce, Marquise Brown, and Brittany Mahomes tagged along with Mahomes for the much-anticipated game. The Mavs won the game and took a 3-0 lead thanks to Luka Doncic’s show.

The Mavericks’ PR team decided to give a shoutout to pop icon Taylor Swift. They referred to Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in their post on X, formerly Twitter. The post led to hilarious reactions from Swifties and the Chiefs fans.

Fans React to Mavericks’ Post

The highest-paid TE in the NFL got roasted badly. A user commented that Mavs did Kelce dirty. Kelce got booed by the fans in the arena. One user said that fans hate Kelce, and Mavs are trying to get reach using his girlfriend’s name. Another fan appreciated the Mavs’ social media team for the caption.