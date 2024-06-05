Fans React to VIRAL Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Photoshopped Family Picture

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have made their way to a hilarious fan theory. A viral picture of the couple has become the center of attention on social media. This time the visual is not from a celebrity event or romantic date. A Reddit user has sparked multiple discussions with his Photoshop skills.

The Redditor posted an edited family portrait of the power couple. He even added their future child in the picture. The post instantly reached the masses leading to humorous reactions from fans.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s family portrait

The edited family photo was posted on the New Heights show’s subreddit. “Who is responsible for this??”, the poster captioned the picture with a laughing emoji. Fans flocked to the comment section with humorous takes.

The pop icon wore a wavy brunette bob and a button-up floral blouse in the picture. The Chiefs tight end had put on a blue shirt over a floral undershirt. Their daughter looks very similar to Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The picture looks like it was clicked at least 50 years ago. Referring to Swift a user joked that a deer surely jumped in front of this woman’s minivan. Another fan said it is too much.

Some Chiefs fans shared that they couldn’t stop laughing after a glance at the picture. A few of them were cracked by Kelce’s hairstyle. One user rightly said that the Internet is the best sometimes. It’d be interesting to see if the Kelce brothers react to this post in a future episode.

Taylor Swift’s pregnancy rumors

The power couple isn’t new to rumors and fan theories. A recent video led to speculations that Swift is pregnant with Kelce’s child. A bump could be seen in the pop icon’s midsection. But the original poster later clarified the situation.



Swift and Kelce are expected to announce their engagement very soon. The couple sparked discussions after their romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy.