Fans Roast Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice After Michael Irvin Posts Pics With Him From NBA Playoff Game

Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver, played a crucial role in their Super Bowl win last season. The Chiefs have their eyes set on a three-peat. The franchise was hoping for him to improve in the offseason. But the 24-year-old had other plans.

The SMU Mustangs product was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident. On March 30, eight charges were filed against Rice for overspeeding. He was reported to be following unsafe driving norms. Investigations and trials are underway for the young WR. He was roasted by fans after his recent visit to the Mavericks’ game.

Rashee Rice meets Michael Irvin

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third game of the Western Conference Finals. Former Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin was in the audience for the game. Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Rashee Rice, too, attended the much-anticipated game. Following the Mavericks' win thanks to Luka Doncic, Rice and Irvin posed for a picture. Fans wasted no time trolling the Chiefs’ star WR.

Michael Irvin posted his picture with Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice on his official X, formerly Twitter, handle. A user joked that people should get pictures with Rice before he heads to jail. Another humorously warned Irvin to not take a ride from Rice.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce distance themselves from Rice

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves Dallas City. He supported the Dallas Mavericks with his wife Brittany Mahomes, and teammates Travis Kelce and Marquise Brown. Although they were in the same arena as Rice, they weren’t sitting with him.

Speculations suggest that the Chiefs might be showing Rice the consequences of his deeds. Rice has put the Chiefs’ 3-peat dream in danger. Xavier Worthy’s injury has pushed them backward. Mahomes was seen practicing with Marquise Brown in the OTAs.

