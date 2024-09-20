Fans Roast Kyrie Irving After OnlyFans Joke Stirs Up His Wife Marlene Wilkerson on Stream: ‘He Heard OFs Mf Made More Money’

Kyrie Irving is preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, determined to bounce back after a tough previous season. Following a disappointing NBA Finals, he is driven to lead Dallas toward building a championship-caliber team.

As Irving heads into his 14th season, he looks to elevate his performance from last year, where he posted impressive averages of 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Although he is currently recovering from offseason hand surgery, he is expected to join training camp later this month.

In a recent video shared online, Irving jokingly tells his wife, Marlene Wilkerson, that his fans want him to start an OnlyFans account. He then turns to the camera and clarifies that he's joking, keeping the playful moment going to get a reaction from her. He adds, "No one in my chat should be asking me to start an OnlyFans. No disrespect to those who use the platform, but that's not for me."

Despite the joke, fans continued to troll Irving, offering some hilarious reactions to the OnlyFans remark.

Kyrie Irving has frequently joked about OnlyFans and shared his thoughts on the platform. In 2022, while streaming Grand Theft Auto, someone asked him about OnlyFans. He responded by saying he had no comment and clarified that, while he has no issue with people using the service, none of its creators would get his debit card.

Although Irving is known for streaming video games, he also hosts chat streams where he discusses various topics. In a recent viral clip, after freestyle rapping, Irving appeared in another stream to talk about his all-time NBA ranking.

The clip begins with Irving humorously claiming to be one of the top 50 point guards of all time, a fitting statement considering his accomplishments and sustained excellence as a player. He then provides a candid and sincere take on the subject.

"I'm definitely up there. You have to realize I've pioneered a whole new genre, a different style of play. People are studying my movements, trying to understand how this kid named Kai brought so much swag to the court."

With the 2024-25 NBA season approaching and the Dallas Mavericks' preseason starting on October 7, fans likely won’t see Irving streaming as much. As the team looks to bounce back from their NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics, Irving will likely be fully focused on their redemption.

