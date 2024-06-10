Fans Slam Max Verstappen’s Snub as Lando Norris Wins Driver Of the Day: ‘Popularity Contest Like WTF’

The Canadian Grand Prix gave the fans a much needed thriller of a race with wet conditions and a lot of drama at the top. This drama however, has shifted from the track to the fans. Despite Max Verstappen's drive towards a commanding win, it was Lando Norris who took home the Driver of the Day title. This has sparked outrage among fans who believe the DOTD position is now a popularity contest.

One user had much to say about the snub. "This was a Max or Lewis for DOTD. At this point, Driver of the Day is just a popularity contest like wtf." the user exclaimed. This view is shared by many, who feel that Verstappen’s consistent and dominant performances are being overlooked.

"What does Max have to do to become Driver of the Day? Cure cancer?" asked another user. This comment captures the frustration of Verstappen fans who feel that their driver's skills are not being paid their dues.

Another user decided to question the consensus and said: "Now tell me why Norris is Driver of the Day... Max deserved it, winning in the 3rd fastest car this weekend.” This X user believed that even Alex Albon was deserving of the title for his exceptional overtake.

A Max Verstappen fan appreciated his win but was seemingly disappointed with the Driver of the Day result. They emphasized on their disappointment saying, “Bruh come on, Max was clearly the driver of the day.” Despite celebrating the victory, the three-time world champion’s fans feel irked by the award decision.

This sentiment was shared by another fan who was shocked by the fact that Max Verstappen ‘never’ gets Driver of the Day. This points out the irony of Max having 60 race wins but never the DOTD accolade.

Another user pointed out the same irony adding humour to the mix. They said that the Driver of the day is ‘funny’ because Max will ’never’ get it even if he wins every race. He went on to say that Lando will win every race week because of his status as the ‘people’s princess’. This comment points out that Norris’s popularity repeatedly overshadows other drivers' achievements.

“Surely, Max Verstappen is Driver of the Day today. And at least a 9.8 power rating," asserted another fan. "We need to be honest with these numbers going forward." This plea for transparency in the voting system is proposed by fans who feel that the current process does not reflect driver performances in its true sense.

Becoming a voice to many F1 fans, a user boldly stated that, “Not that we didn’t know this already, but this just makes it even more obvious that it’s only a popularity contest.” He went on to say that the true driver of the day should have been Max and if he wasn’t, it should not have been Norris either. This fan thinks that the Lando Norris hype is ‘unexplainable’

The general frustration was expressed in a comment from another fan: "Max will never win Driver of the Day in this lifetime." This statement reflects a growing sense of anger among Verstappen's fans, who believe that the popularity-based voting system will continue to overshadow their driver's triumphs.

As the debate continues to rage on about who truly deserves the title, Max Verstappen registered his 60th win in Formula 1 taking his win percentage to a whopping 30.9%. Having said that, the fans will look forward to Red Bull taking this momentum onto the upcoming three-header starting at the Spanish Grand Prix, followed by Austria and then finally Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

