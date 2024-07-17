Fans Slam MLB and Nike After 'HIDEOUS' All Star Game Jersey Goes Viral

The basic American and National League jerseys worn by players and coaches during the Midsummer Classic do not appear to be popular.

Aside from the bulky emblems on the front of the shirts, many fans believe the jerseys and trousers (beige for the AL, black for the NL) resemble pajamas or softball league suits. It fits well with white and grey home and road uniforms but not with other colors.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is looking after the issue

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the issue earlier Tuesday, stating that improvements might be made for the 2025 All-Star Game. He also stated that he preferred All-Star jerseys to players wearing their uniforms.

"I’m aware of the sentiment on this issue," Manfred told reporters via The Athletic's Tyler Kepner. "I think where my head is on it, it’s something we’re going to have a conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game."

Bryce Harper, a Philadelphia Phillies slugger, is one All-Star who believes the MLB should return to individual team jerseys. During Monday's exercise, the eight-time All-Star noted the generic league uniforms undermine everything he liked about the All-Star Game as a kid.

"If we could change back to that, I think it would be really cool," Harper told the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

According to Shaikin, MLB chose AL and NL jerseys as part of its 2019 partnership with Nike and Fanatics. To attract young and new fans, MLB solicited its partners for recommendations, one of which was league jerseys for the All-Star Game. The league did not speak with players before implementing the move, which took effect in 2021.

Nike had previously faced criticism for this season's outfits, including various hues of jerseys and leggings, smaller nameplates, and materials players might easily sweat through. The sports gear firm and MLB will make improvements for the upcoming season. However, uniforms remain an ugly topic of talk, which has carried over into baseball's midseason showcase.

Fans are also very upset with MLB & Nike

On social media, fans and pundits alike showed their discomfort. ESPN’s Peter Green wrote a heavy note, saying, “As I get older, I’d like to think that I’ve matured enough to try to understand all sides of a situation before I dive into an issue. So, I am comfortable in saying that I will die on this hill… MLB All Stars should be able to wear their own team’s jersey in the All Star Game.”



Another fan wrote, “These All Star uniforms are THE WORST EVER. MLB has to go back to letting players wear their regular jerseys. You’re KILLIN’ me, Smalls—-and the game I love.”

Another fan requested MLB, “Hey MLB, stop trying to make uniforms for the All Star game. These things are hideous. Let the players wear their teams jerseys.”

Another fan just wanted to get “rid” of the jerseys. The fan wrote, “My annual reminder that MLB should get rid of these stupid all-star game uniforms. They went 90 years wearing their team unis and only switched to these hideous NL and AL jerseys in 2021. It needs to end.”

Another fan slammed Nike and MLB alike. As he wrote, “The joke is @Nike paid a ton of money for the rights to make these All Star Game uniforms and have players wear them in the game rather than their traditional team uniforms in hopes fans would buy the jerseys - who in the hell would want either of these monstrosities? @MLB”

In 2019, Nike agreed to a 10-year, $1 billion contract to become the MLB's official uniform supplier. Beginning with the MLB All-Star Game in '21 and continuing to this day, the retail giant produced jerseys to be worn for the All-Star Game, while standard jerseys were worn during the Derby.

