Fans Speculate Rift Between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift After Former Backs Trump: ‘Patrick Should Divorce Her’

The NFL season is less than two weeks away, yet the Chiefs are mired in one more little scandal. This time, however, it doesn't involve anyone from the team.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, was caught up in a political tempest on Friday—not for anything she said, but for something she liked on Instagram.

That "like" sparked fury, particularly among Taylor Swift fans who had followed Mahomes since Swift and Travis Kelce began dating last year.

Presidential elections always generate a hyper-political climate, and Mahomes isn't the first athlete to gain attention for even the slightest hint of a political leaning. Unlike many others, she is responding to the critiques.

Brittany Mahomes faced backlash on social media when fans discovered she liked a post by former president and current Republican presidential contender Donald Trump on Instagram.

The "like" appeared on a post outlining the Republican Party's agenda for the 2024 election. There is no indication that Mahomes liked other Trump posts, and she has not openly indicated her support for any politician in this election or any other.

That did not stop enraged critics — including Swift fans — from expressing their feelings. One fan wrote, “They couldn’t care less and they say “it’s hurting taylor”💀 like sorry not sorry that we pointed out that her friend is supporting a man she hates with her whole heart?!? They can’t be serious fr.”

Another fan wrote, “I'm a Swiftie and I unfollowed her when I saw this.”

Another fan wrote, “That's right, little miss brittany should be banned from even going to the Chiefs games. Or Patrick should divorce her.”

Another fan said, “If Brittany told the NFL to not let Taylor attend any more games they’d laugh in her face”

Brittany in response to all this wrote, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," the post reads. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

The Mahomes family is certainly new to internet criticism, which comes with winning three championships in one of the world's most popular sports leagues, but political blowback can be a whole other story. That is one of the reasons why many athletes prefer not to participate at all.

Her husband, the Chiefs quarterback, stated in April that he will not make any endorsements in this year's race.

"I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," Mahomes told Time magazine, instead encouraging fans to "use their voice" and conduct their own research. He campaigned for voter turnout in 2020 but did not support any candidate.