Fans swoon over Travis Kelce's sweet reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' lyric switch referencing him

Travis Kelce traveled to Argentina to attend Taylor Swift's concert, where the pop star surprised him by changing a lyric in her song "Karma" while he was in the audience.

Swift personalized the song for her boyfriend, much to the delight of fans who were thrilled to see the romantic gesture between the trending celebrity couple.

Travis Kelce's joyful reaction to Taylor Swift's changed "Karma" lyrics delights fans

During her show in Buenos Aires, Taylor Swift swifted the lyrics of her popular song ‘Karma’ and dedicated it to her new love interest Travis Kelce. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

When Travis Kelce heard Taylor Swift change the lyrics to "Karma" just for him, the football star was overjoyed, blushing and cupping his face in his hands with a big smile.

Standing next to Kelce was Swift's dad Scott, who tapped him on the shoulder and started clapping. Kelce waved his hands in excitement, vibing along to the song.

As soon as Travis Kelce’s reaction went online, swifties had their aww-moment and could not control themselves from praising the tight end.

“I love that he is ACTIVELY watching the show the whole time. He’s not on his phone, he’s not busy talking to someone else. His eyes are glued to Taylor and he immediately notices the lyric change. Like that’s husband material!” said a Taylor Swift fan.

“I’ve never seen any boyfriend win over Scott the way Travis has,” commented a swiftie who is convinced that Travis Kelce is the one for Taylor Swift.

“God i’ve seen what you’ve done for taylor, and i want that for me,” shared another Swiftie.

“Look at Travis blushing like a school girl 😭💕” commented a Swiftie. Well, Travis Kelce did blush when he heard the changed lyrics by Taylor Swift. That was definitely a cute moment.

“I love how he’s not distracted and hes just consistently watching her,” shared a fan. Right, isn’t it? It’s just so cute the way he kept all his focus on her.

“At that moment he knew he would become Travis Swift,” joked a fan. That’s such a cute name.

After the match, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had a romantic moment where they were seen kissing each other for the first time in public. The show was a full-packed hit, and it became even more memorable and fun, thanks to the tight end’s presence.

