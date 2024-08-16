Fans Think Taylor Swift Made Travis Kelce Anniversary Reference During Eras Tour With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has crossed a one-year timeline and fans believe the global star recently made a reference to her NFL beau during one of the lines Ed Sheeran sang at the Eras Tour. Swifties might be having one of the best days when they were surprised with three mashup songs with Sheeran as their special guest.

On Thursday, the Cruel Summer hitmaker took the stage at London's Wembley Stadium, where the singer is all set to perform her final five shows of the stunning European leg. The singer surprised her fans with her best friend as the special guest for the show.

While the Shape of You star joined Swift for a mashup, fans think it was a tribute to American football player Travis Kelce. The 14-time Grammy Award winner began with Everything Has Changed before Sheeran joined her.

The two singers then collaborated to sing End Game from her album Reputation. The 34-year-old was seen sticking out her tongue and grinning at the Thinking Out Loud singer when he sang the line, “After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July.”

The video is now going viral on the social media platforms and Swifties believe that the reaction by Kelce’s sweetheart could have been a nod to how Swift spent her Fourth of July weekend last year.

Advertisement

It was the same time the Love Story famed star confirmed her single status when she wrote on Instagram that she spent Independence Day as an “independent girlie.” Meanwhile, a day after the occurrence, Taylor Swift went on to perform in Kansas City when the tight end attended the show with a friendship bracelet.

This was the time when the dreamy start of their powerful relationship began. So did Taylor Swift really go on to recall those moments of the last year when it all began? Swifties think so.

One fan wrote, “IYKYK”

Another commented, “After the storm, something was born on the fourth of July.”

One wrote, “And sticking out her tongue, oh girly we know what was born on the 4th of July.”

Another said, “Now she can relate.”

Another commented, “Something was born on the fourth of Julyyyy.”

However, there is another theory behind her recent reaction. Some of the other fans believe that Taylor was simply admiring the lyrics since the singer previously shared them back in 2017 with Ed that the line really makes her happy. So it might also be because she loves that part and that's what some of the other Swifties think so.

Advertisement

A fan said, “She loves that part.”

Another said, “She’s so happy omg i love her.”

Another, “That's really funny and I love how she's so entertained by that.”

Another fan, "Oh, I know she kicks her feet and giggles over every invisible string.”

Swift and Travis started dating publicly back in September of last year; however, it has been revealed that the two were already a thing before she was seen attending the Chiefs game. The power couple has been getting stronger ever since.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Fall Asleep Together on Zoom Date Following Their Long Distance Relationship; Reveals Insider