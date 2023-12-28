Fans think Taylor Swift will make an appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast; here's why

On their New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce announced that they were welcoming special guests for an episode on Friday, December 29.

The NFL superstars had revealed that several relatives would participate in the podcast, sparking fan speculation about a potential appearance by Taylor Swift.

Travis, 34, conveyed in the episode from Wednesday, December 27, saying, "We have a special guest episode on the way."

He added, "As a thank you to our incredibly faithful 92 percenters who tuned in every week and were such amazing fans of the Kelce household, we hosted a Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular.”

According to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the episode would include a range of Kelce family member appearances.

He verified that they hadn't taped the episode yet, and commented, "It's going to be so much fun, as always."

Jason, 36, revealed that the episode would have an interactive segment, stating, "We'll be posing to our family members some of the questions you've all been sending in."

Expected guests and speculation about Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' debut

The guest roster remained unconfirmed, but anticipations were high for the appearance of the guys' parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

The internet was also buzzing about a potential appearance by Taylor Swift at her first New Heights show.

Travis often mentioned Taylor on New Heights, but the pop star was yet to appear on the show herself.

Nevertheless, she had consistently supported her boyfriend's football career, attending numerous Chiefs games in the 2023 season.

Notably, she was spotted among the spectators during the team's Christmas Day match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In an interview with TIME magazine published on December 6, Taylor shared her views on their public relationship.

She said, "When a relationship is public, it implies I'm there to support him in his passion. We're there for each other, irrespective of who else is present."

Their romance quietly blossomed in July after Travis Kelce had attended the Eras tour in Kansas City.

Following the concert, he publicly confessed on the New Heights podcast his regret for not having the opportunity to meet Taylor in person.

Taylor responded, saying she appreciated Travis for courageously expressing his feelings publicly.

She had shared, "We began seeing each other shortly after that, spending a significant amount of time together in private, which I appreciate because it gave us the chance to truly get to know one another."

The couple went public with their relationship towards the end of September 2023.

