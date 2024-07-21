Fans Troll Drake for Posting KD, Steph Curry, and SGA While Ignoring LeBron James Ahead of Paris Olympics: ‘Not Like Us Effect’

With just 8 seconds remaining, LeBron James delivered a stunning performance in the Olympic match between the United States and South Sudan, effectively rescuing the U.S. from succumbing to a shocking defeat. His layup was the clincher that secured a narrow victory for the U.S. team with a score of 101-100. It was a remarkable comeback for the Americans, who were at one point trailing by 16 points, thus dodging what could have been a major in the team's history.

Despite the common admiration for LeBron's incredible feat, Drake might not share the same enthusiasm. The rap standoff between Drake and Kendrick Lamar seems to exert an impact on LeBron James' relationship. While James has consistently endorsed Drake, he also prominently displays his respect for Lamar's music. Notably, he's been seen vibing to Lamar's Not Like Us, a diss track that indirectly throws jabs at Drake.

Fans react to LeBron James' Kendrick Lamar connection and Drake’s shoutout omission

Following Kendrick Lamar's advice in his song Meet the Grahams to distance his family from Drake, it became a humoristic point for fans that LeBron James appears to be taking the advice sincerely. In light of the Paris Olympics 2024, fans couldn't help but notice Drake's omission of LeBron from his shoutouts.

In an unexpected twist, Drake, who publicly feuds with Lamar via diss tracks, chose to give a shoutout to Team USA's Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, and Team's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Instagram, but conspicuously excluded LeBron James.

LeBron and Curry were both highlighted in one of Kendrick Lamar's tracks, Meet the Grahams, where Lamar advised them to keep their families from associating with Drake in the lyrics.

Recently, further fueling the conjectures, LeBron was caught on cameras, not once but several times, attending Lamar’s Pop Out concert and vibing to Not Like Us, - a diss track pointedly aimed at Drake.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us diss affected LeBron James and Drake's friendship

James and Drake's long-standing friendship recently extended to a joint investment in the PGA Tour.

Their relationship is quite profound, as indicated by Drake's quotation about the significance of golf beyond being a mere sport. He recalled how some of his most precious childhood moments involved being on a golf course with his uncle. He expressed his eagerness to contribute to the reconfiguration of a major league alongside James.

In an 'Uninterrupted' discussion that spanned over 20 minutes, the trio of James, Drake, and Chris Bosh conversed about basketball and their first meeting.

However, the harmony was disrupted when James and Stephen Curry jokingly clashed over Kendrick Lamar's track, Not Like Us. Even though Curry expressed his exhaustion with the song, James confessed his affinity for it.

Interestingly, the bond between James and Drake traces back to their early years, emphasized by Drake's high school days tattoo of the basketball legend on his arm.

