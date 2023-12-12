Fans troll Jake Paul after he makes wild Conor McGregor comparison: ‘He's just talking nonsense’

YouTuber turned boxer Jake “The Problem Child ‘ Paul has recently reacted to fighting former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. Paul expressed, “McGregor would be pretty freaking massive and entertaining and fun. I would beat his a**, He won’t fight me.”

Paul further claimed, “ At this point, it’s funny how it went from me calling him out to that seeming crazy. To now me being bigger in the sport than he is and him knowing my skill level is greater than his. In such a short amount of time. Life’s crazy.”

Jake Paul has numerous times called out Conor McGregor during his whole combat journey. On the other hand, McGregor has never expressed interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Fans are now trolling Jake Paul for his statement. A Twitter (now X) user by the username Pepe General said, “He's just talking nonsense.”

Another fan mentioned, “I had no idea he was fighting until someone put this tweet on my timeline.”

A Twitter user by the username JJ expressed, “The older I became, the more I realized that men with higher testosterone levels prefer KSI. And men with high levels of estrogen prefer Joke Paul.”

Jake Paul's next major boxing match

YouTuber turned influencer boxer Jake Paul has fought two major boxing matches this year. He first fought Tommy Fury in February and lost the first match in his boxing career. Later he returned and fought UFC legend Nate Diaz in August and won the match.

Paul announced his return to boxing third time this year. Paul is set to face professional boxer Andre August on December 15th.

Paul has also announced that he will make his mixed martial arts debut at PFL next year probably at quarter four of the year.

When will Conor McGregor return?

Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor is out of competition from 2021, he last fought Dustin “ Diamond” Poirier at UFC 264. The fight ended in a different awkward way after McGregor broke his leg in the first round of their trilogy fight.

Mystic Mac is now set to make his return next year in 2024, he is currently spending his time in training camps and preparing for his return. He is expected to fight at UFC 300 pay-per-view. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s expected returning opponent could be former Bellator champion and current UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

Chandler called out McGregor after he viciously knocked out UFC lightweight icon Tony Ferguson in 2022.

