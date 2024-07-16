Fans Troll Jaylen Brown With LeBron James Jokes After He Explains Comments on Bronny Not Being Pro: ‘Got That Bron DM Huh?’

An elite NBA player, Jaylen Brown, is delivering the finest performances of his basketball career. Undoubtedly, he ranks amongst the top 20-25 NBA players and is now significantly vying for a position within the top 15. His continuous improvement has paved the way for him to dominate as a two-way player.

However, after a TV caught him chatting with WNBA players Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick at an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas about James' son, Bronny, this NBA Finals MVP possibly landed himself in slight trouble on Monday night.

Fans reactions to Jaylen Brown's comments on Bronny James

Jaylen Brown seems to have questioned Bronny James' chances of succeeding in the NBA. As the video spread widely, Brown quickly altered his stance in his own social media post.

"Bronny is surrounded by everything he needs to be successful. I'm excited to see his progression," Brown responded on X.

On Tuesday morning, Brown shared his thoughts without explicitly denying what he might have stated in the video. Savvy lip-readers interpreted Brown's ostensibly telling Gondrezick, "I don't believe Bronny James is a professional."

"I reckon he'll be a part the G-league team," Gondrezick, to which Brown retorted: "I disagree; I believe his fame will land him a spot on the Lakers."

However, NBA and Lakers fans were not prepared to let Brown off the hook so easily; they began to mock him, suggesting imagined threats from LeBron James. Below are a few of the top reactions.

Bronny James has had a rough start to his initial two matches with the Lakers' Summer League team, registering a shooting score of 21.1% from his 19 trials and missing all 11 of his 3-point attempts.

Bronny James' early challenges and controversy surrounding his NBA journey

LeBron James has repeatedly expressed his ambition to share the court with his son, Bronny James, during his NBA career. However, this aspiration is currently at the center of substantial controversy.

Bronny James's basketball career involved a stint at the University of Southern California, where he played in 25 games for a year. However, his performance was not outstanding. Averaging only 4.8 points and managing 2.8 rebounds along with 2.1 assists per game, he trailed behind many other players. Additionally, his shooting accuracy was 36.6% for field goals and a lesser 26.7% for the three-point range.

After Bronny joined the NBA, his shooting statistics did not show improvement. In the initial three NBA Summer League games, James tried 26 field goals but succeeded only six times. He failed to convert any of his 12 shots from the three-point zone, squeezing out a total of just 15 points.

Critics have started circling Bronny James, with growing numbers criticizing his scoring struggles. Although we can't be certain about what Brown implied in the video, the widespread perception that it was targeted at the NBA rookie is strongly suggestive.

