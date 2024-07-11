Fans Troll Joel Embiid After Fouling Out of Team USA Game in Just 12 Minutes: 'Don’t Have Ref Help'

In preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. men's basketball team triumphed over Canada 86-72 in their first exhibition game together on Wednesday. The U.S. team saw high performances from several players - Anthony Edwards scored 13 points, Steph Curry contributed 12, and Anthony Davis gave a stellar performance of 10 points, 11 rebounds, and blocks. LeBron James also contributed seven points, alongside five rebounds, three assists, and three steals within 19 minutes. Jrue Holiday's performance also shone, tallying 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

However, Joel Embiid's debut with the team was far from impressive. Rather than contributing to their success, he fouled out after spending just 12 minutes on the court, disappointing many with his performance.

Fans react to Joel Embiid's struggles against Canada in disappointing performance

With an underwhelming performance against Canada, Joel Embiid found difficulty adjusting to their game's tempo, particularly when facing Mavericks' backup center Dwight Powell.

The typical NBA calls he's accustomed to weren't coming his way, leading to numerous fouls born out of frustration. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Embiid's gameplay. Here are a few of their responses.

Embiid managed to score five points, secured six rebounds, and committed four turnovers in his 12 minutes of play, making only 5 shots from the field. The smoothness he usually exhibits on the court seemed absent, with Anthony Davis notably outperforming him.

Team USA introduced an appealing starting lineup, which included a three-guard formation featuring Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker alongside Embiid and LeBron James. Despite their optimistic lineup, they did not achieve the anticipated success. Many opined that, for better performance, Davis should start in Embiid's place while pushing James to serve as the main wing.

Team USA's Olympic gold streak and FIBA World Cup struggles

The United States, with its Olympic track record of 16 gold medals and consistent gold achievements since 2004, often takes the favorite spot ahead of any Olympic Games. Despite having limited time to form a team every four years, they field top-notch players and usually dominate the competition.

However, Team USA is not invincible. Their performance in the last two FIBA World Cup events serves as proof, with the U.S. failing to secure any medals, finishing fourth in the recent summer and a surprising seventh place in 2019. Although these teams didn't feature top-tier U.S. talent, it underscores that winning isn't guaranteed by simply assembling any group of players against the world's teams.

