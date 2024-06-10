Fans Troll Shedeur Sanders Claiming He is Half Tom Brady, And Michael Vick, "Think Of Myself As Jesus Christ"

Shedeur Sanders isn't letting a dip in his projected draft stock dampen his confidence. Despite seeing his ranking slide in early projections for the 2025 NFL Draft, he made a bold statement.

Sanders likened himself to iconic NFL figures Tom Brady and Michael Vick. Speaking with Complex Sports, he asserted, "I'm a mixture of both." Talking about his comparison, Sanders explained, "I'm able to stay composed in the pocket and deliver the ball consistently, like Brady.”

He also said, “But I also possess the agility and playmaking ability to extend plays, much like Vick." This self-assessment reflects Sanders' belief in his unique blend of skills. Fans have a shocking reaction to his comment after his recent draft predictions.

Shedeur Sanders' Bold Claims Draw Fan Mockery Online

One of the fans had an epic reaction, "Yea, I basically like to think of myself as Jesus Christ."

On the other hand, another fan said, “Nahhhh he’s a Teddy Bridgewater tho”

Another person said, “He can put a tik tok filter of their faces on him playing but that’s the closest he will come to looking like them”

Well! Some other person just predicted his future. He said, “Setting himself up to be hated.”

Another fan dug out his past game, saying, “The part where he fights dogs and gets drafted in the 6th round kinda split.”

Advertisement

Some other fans went overboard and compared him with some other players. The tweet goes like this, “More like a mix of Justin Fields and Sam Darnold.”

Some other fans said, “Bro is gonna be beside himself when he falls to the fifth round.”

Most of the fans couldn't stop themselves but mocking him. One said, “Yeah and I'm a split of a millionaire and broke”

Someone else said, “That his best days are behind him and he has a lazy eye or what’s the combo here?”

Mock drafts increasingly favor other quarterbacks, like Carson Beck, over Sanders as the top QB prospect. However, Sanders remains undeterred. He sees his combination of traditional passing and mobility as a defining aspect of his game.

"I draw inspiration from a variety of great quarterbacks, each with their own skill set," Sanders said. He emphasized his belief in the distinctiveness of his playing style. Sanders' teammates often encourage him to channel other players.

Advertisement

They say he is either Brady's composure or Vick's explosiveness, depending on the situation, highlighting his versatility. However, Sanders faces criticism for his tendency to hold onto the ball too long. It also led to an alarming number of sacks—52 in the last NCAA season.

Social media roasts Shedeur Sanders

Mock draft analysts have been harsh in their assessments of Sanders. With many predicting him to fall out of the first round. While some, like Shannon Sharpe, still see potential for Sanders as a first-round pick. However, fans' opinions remain divided, with his performance in the upcoming season expected to be a deciding factor.

The uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott's future with the Dallas Cowboys presents a potential opportunity for Sanders to make a splash. If Prescott's contract negotiations falter, Sanders could emerge as an enticing prospect for the Cowboys.

Also read: Tom Brady’s Roast Was Disappointing, Claims Former Patriot While Revealing Reason Behind His Absence

Advertisement