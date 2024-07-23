Fans Unnecessarily Drag Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bundchen After Rumors of NFL Legend Dating Model Brooks Nader

Tom Brady's dating rumors have flared up again! Is the retired NFL GOAT rekindling his romantic life nearly two years after splitting from supermodel Gisele Bündchen? After having a brief romance with Russian model Irina Shayk, rumors say that the 46-year-old is looking for a new love interest.

Based on his relationships following his divorce, Tom Brady appears to have a thing for models, since they are frequently mentioned in his dating rumors. This time is no different because the person behind his dating rumors is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Brooke Nader.

Fans troll Gisele Bundchen unnecessarily after rumors of Tom Brady dating Brooks Nader surface online

The moment rumor of Tom Brady dating Brooks Nader surfaced online NFL fans came together just to troll Gisele Bundchen. According to reports, since Brady's divorce, he has dated 4 supermodels.



One fan trolling Gisele wrote, “Gisele fumbled the biggest bag OAT”

Another fan wrote, “Take that Giselle”

Another fan sarcastically trolling Brady and Bundchen’s marriage wrote, “Bro learned about winning rings on the field but say no more rings off the field.”

Another fan wrote, “He’s the goat he can do whatever he wants”

Another fan believes that a man of the stature of Tom Brady can get any model he wants. The fan wrote, “I mean, man can literally choose any model he wants to date”

Where did Tom Brady and Brooks Nader meet?

There are allegations that Tom Brady and Brooks Nader met at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party in East Hamptons, New York. The renowned model was also among the celebs at the event, wearing a special white halter-neck little dress. While they have not been seen together, we have no idea what happened behind the scenes.

Nader has been the cover girl for SI since 2023, becoming the second Swim Search graduate to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, following Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek.

She maintains a significant internet presence, having over 1.4 million Instagram followers. The Louisiana native also has a jewelry line with Electric Picks and her own interior design and home décor firm, Home by BN. If the rumors are accurate, do you think they would make an amazing power couple?

Nader, who was born in Baton Rouge in 1997, graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans. Shortly after his divorce, she was associated with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark.

Before Nader, Brady was linked to Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, with their romance initially announced in July of last year. The high-profile pair were seen together several times, but their romance finally ended. Brady was also supposed to be associated with Brazilian influencer Isabella Settanni, but the rumors died down owing to a lack of credible proof.

