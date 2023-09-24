Farewell to World Cup: Virat Kohli to Kane Williamson; Top 5 players of 2023 who mark their last stand

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off on October 5, with England, the current champions, competing against the last tournament's runners-up, New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ten teams will compete for the title in a format identical to the ones employed in the 1992 and 2019 World Cups - each team will play each other, competing for the top four spots. Beginning from the next tournament, the number of teams will increase in the 50-over Cricket World Cup. The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 competing teams. Several players might be participating in their final World Cup in this mega event.

Many players worldwide, being on the verge of retirement, will aim for a grand exit from the 50-over Cricket World Cup with their teams. Because of the rising popularity of T20I and Test Cricket, the waning interest in ODI cricket, and players reaching their peak age, many will want to extend their league and test careers, possibly forgoing the 50-over format.

Top 5 players who are likely to compete one last time in a World Cup event:

Virat Kohli: One of cricket's greatest batsmen might continue to play after the 2023 World Cup, but not long enough to participate in the next big event in 2027. As a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, Virat Kohli would hope for a positive end to his career in the 2023 event. Virat and a few others from Team India might eventually step away from the 50-over format.

Joe Root: By the time the next World Cup rolls around, 32-year-old Joe Root will be nearing 37. Focusing primarily on the game's extended format, and dabbling in various T20 leagues worldwide, Root might retire after the 2023 World Cup due to changes in cricket dynamics.

Steve Smith: The former Australian captain has participated in the last three World Cup tournaments with his country. A crucial player in Australia's 2015 World Cup journey, Smith may be stepping into his final World Cup event, now nearing the age of 35, and with ODIs becoming less frequent.

Kane Williamson: New Zealand's captain has continued to battle various injuries. Having just recovered from a serious ACL injury sustained during the IPL 2023's opening game in India, Williamson is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his potential finale due to his continuous battle with injuries.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian Captain is known for his dominating performance in World Cup events, scoring six centuries in just 17 innings. Missing out on the 2011 World Cup squad due to lackluster form, Rohit Sharma is likely to wrap up his ODI format career and seek the elusive World Cup trophy. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy teams.

Upcoming India-Pakistan World Cup clash

On October 8, India will commence its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai. The 10-team tournament is underway on October 5 in Ahmedabad with England, the defending champion, squaring off against the 2019 runner-up, New Zealand.

The much-anticipated clash between India and its archrival Pakistan will take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This makes it the third consecutive year when the two rivals will face each other in an ICC event in October, following their meetings at the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Netherlands, the second qualifier from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers tournament, will be India's opponent in its last group-stage match, scheduled for November 12 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This occasion marks the fourth time India has hosted the event, with prior instances being in 1987, 1996, and 2011. Unlike the previous editions where India was a co-host, the 13th edition of the tournament represents India's debut as the sole host of the men's ODI World Cup.

