An AI-generated video featuring Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussing wide receiver Tyreek Hill's personal life has taken the internet by storm.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, has sparked a range of reactions from NFL fans, from amusement to disbelief.

Mike McDaniel's AI-generated video about Tyreek Hill

The AI-generated speech, which many initially mistook for genuine footage, showcases McDaniel discussing Hill's recent paternity news in a surprisingly frank manner.

In the video, the coach is heard saying, "Did you see Tyreek Hill has a new baby mama? Jesus Christ. He's got 10,000 career yards and 12 children."

The AI-generated McDaniel goes on to draw an unusual parallel between Hill's on-field performance and his personal life, stating, "The guy is as fast as a cheetah and he's the best receiver in the NFL, but the man averages around one child every 800 yards. That stat tells you all you need to know."

The video ends with a hilarious ending note with McDaniel saying, “Tyreek is a great route runner but he needs to work on his pull out game and that's gonna be the main focus of the Miami Dolphins during training camp.”

Fans React to Mike McDaniel AI Video

The video has elicited a variety of responses from NFL fans across social media platforms.

One Twitter user commented on the AI's delivery, saying, "The AI doesn't stutter enough. There are too many complete sentences. 😂"

Another fan expressed amazement at Hill's apparent fertility, saying, "That is absolutely crazy 😂 bro will have a 53-man roster to himself in no time."

Another fan jokes "In just a few years, there's going to be a lot of really fast kids running around..."

The video's realism has not gone unnoticed, with one fan declaring it "the best deep fake ever."

Tyreek Hill and wife Keeta Vaccaro expecting a child together

While the AI-generated video has captured fans' attention, it's worth noting that Hill's personal life has indeed been making real headlines.

Recent reports confirm that Hill is expecting his eighth child, his first with wife Keeta Vaccaro.

This news comes on the heels of a Florida court ruling declaring Hill the father of a young girl named Trae Love Hill, born to Kimberly Kaylee Baker.

For now, fans seem content to enjoy the unexpected humor provided by this AI-generated glimpse into the world of NFL coaching and players personal lives.