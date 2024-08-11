FaZe Temper Praises Jake Paul but Calls for Him to Fight Tougher Opponents: 'Someone Closer to His Level'

Jake Paul has made waves in the boxing world, but is it time for him to step up? Brazilian influencer FaZe Temper, also known as Thomas Oliveira thinks so. He praises Paul for opening doors for online personalities in boxing, but he also believes Paul needs to face tougher, more skilled opponents.

Is beating UFC veterans enough to solidify Paul’s legacy? Temper isn’t so sure. He suggests Paul should fight boxers who are closer to his level. Could this be the next step for Paul? As Temper prepares for his own big fight, he’s not afraid to voice his opinion. What’s next for Jake Paul? Only time will tell.

FaZe Temper, gearing up for his headline bout at Misfits Boxing 16, isn’t shy about expressing his views on Jake Paul’s choice of opponents. “Mike Perry doesn’t stop; it doesn’t matter if he’s getting punched, he kept walking forward at Jake. He’s crazy. I respect him, but it’s different when you’re boxing an MMA guy, a bare-knuckle guy,” Temper commented during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

Despite acknowledging the sheer determination of Perry, Temper remains unconvinced that fighting former MMA fighters truly tests Paul's boxing skills. Paul's recent victory over BKFC star Mike Perry was hard-fought and showcased his resilience.

However, the fact that Perry, like most of Paul's opponents, comes from a mixed martial arts background fuels the argument that Paul has yet to face a pure boxer in the ring. Temper added, “Jake’s focused on this for six years, training with the best people he can.”

Looking ahead, Jake Paul's next venture is a bout with 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson scheduled for November 15. This matchup has drawn mixed reactions from the boxing community, considering Tyson's age and time away from competitive fighting.

“The only hard fight he’s had so far was when he fought a professional boxer who’s closer to his age, Tommy [Fury], and he didn’t win that fight,” Temper noted. This remark underscores the broader sentiment that while Paul has significantly contributed to popularizing celebrity boxing, stepping into the ring against seasoned boxers would provide a clearer assessment of his abilities.

According to Temper, "Personally, I would like to see him fight someone closer to his level, professional boxers.” However, he also admitted, "At the end of the day, he’s the one that chooses what he wants to do."

Jake Paul is turning his ambitions toward a new arena: the Olympics . In a recent clip from Happy Punch, Paul revealed, "I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics. For boxing in Los Angeles." His aim? Nothing less than Olympic gold. "First gold medal. You're mine, brother," he declared with characteristic confidence.

This decision isn't just a whim—it's a response to the underwhelming performance of the U.S. boxing team at the Paris Olympics and a commitment to extend his career. "I definitely probably just added a couple more years onto my boxing career because of that," Paul admitted, putting his sights on not only a world championship but also bringing an Olympic gold medal home.

