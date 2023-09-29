FC Barcelona charged with suspected bribery payments of USD 7.9 million to referees

El Debate reports that the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, received bribe payments from FC Barcelona. This accusation against the club could result in a Champions League ban.

Between 2001 and 2018, Barca paid out €7.5 million ($7.9 million) to companies under Negreira's ownership. President Joan Laporta, who was also the leader during this time, insists these payments were legitimate consultation fees.

The Barcelona provincial prosecutor’s office charged the Catalans for "ongoing corruption between individuals in the sports sector" in March, prompting a UEFA investigation.

By the end of July, UEFA announced that Barca was temporarily permitted in the elite Champions League. However, they were quick to add that the decision regarding their future participation could still change.

ALSO READ: Real reason why Inter Miami did not field Lionel Messi in US Open Cup

Barcelona vs. Sevilla Match Preview

This week brings an important match in the 2023-24 edition of La Liga as Sevilla and Barcelona, led by Xavi, square off at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday.

Currently ranked 11th in La Liga standings, Sevilla hasn't shown their best performance this season. Despite this, they managed a sweeping 5-1 victory against Almeria last week and will need to maintain their efforts to replicate this triumph in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, currently third in the league table, have shown inconsistent results over the past week. Held to a 2-2 draw by Mallorca in their previous match, they have something to prove in the upcoming game.

The previous week saw a wobble in Barcelona's title defense, making the upcoming match a crucial one. Players like Joao Felix and Gavi, who have showcased impressive performances in recent weeks, are expected to step up and make a significant contribution this week.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry set to continue in potential Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami showdown