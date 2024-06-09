‘F*ck Khabib’: When Nate Diaz Explained Why Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Worse Than Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are three of the biggest UFC superstars of the modern era. All three fighters are iconic in their own merit. Diaz and McGregor are traditionally deemed as trash talkers.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, has often been all business. However, he has engaged with his opponents in verbal warfare as well. McGregor has squared off against both Diaz and Nurmagomedov in the UFC.

Nate Diaz’s old take on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz made an appearance on the Full Send podcast last year. He was asked whether Conor McGregor is one of the best trash talkers in the UFC. Diaz agreed, hilariously saying: “Yeah he’s a rude little f*cker. Talks a lot of sh*t. He makes me mad.”

McGregor went no-holds-barred on Khabib Nurmagomedov before their 2018 fight. Religion, family, and other sensitive topics were brought up. When asked whether the Irishman crossed the line, Diaz said: “No, f*ck Khabib. That was fun, he’s the worse.”

Diaz went on to bash Nurmagomedov’s fighting style. The Dagestani used to take a safer approach inside the octagon. He used his tremendous wrestling ability to nullify opponents and not engage in brawls.

Diaz, however, claimed that it’s not his style of fighting, even though he loves wrestling. Diaz said: “It’s not my style of fighting. I don’t like it. Yeah, that’s cool. If that’s how you fight... That style of fight in general, he’s not a real fighter. Him, DC, certain guys that I’m not interested in”

Diaz continued, “Not wrestling, because I love wrestling. It’s this jockey attitude. I’m a real fighter. I like real fighters who fight for real.”

When Nate Diaz claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov ducked the Conor McGregor rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in 2018. It was a dominant performance from the Dagestani. The fight against a superstar like McGregor also made Nurmagomedov a mainstream star.

McGregor, despite his defeat, has vouched for a rematch on multiple occasions. Nurmagomedov’s 2020 retirement meant that it was never a possibility. Last year, a few fans on Twitter claimed that Nurmagomedov ducked the rematch. This notion came after McGregor’s documentary came out.

Nate Diaz endorsed the claims, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Yes, Khabib’s a pu*sy.” While Diaz has fought Conor McGregor, the pair have often showered praise on each other. Neither of them currently has a cordial relationship with Nurmagomedov.