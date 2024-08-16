‘F*ck LeBron James’: Randy Orton Goes Viral Over Unhinged Take On Lakers Star During NBA GOAT Debate

Former fourteen-time WWE champion The Viper Randy Orton was a recent guest of WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes' WWE special podcast, ‘What You Wanna Talk About.” The former faction partners had amusing chatter, and at one point, both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were seen looking pretty emotional while talking about the old days.

At one point, Cody Rhodes was talking about the greatest of all time and inducted John Cena as the GOAT. While speaking, he mentioned that John Cena is immortalized in the sport of professional wrestling like other GOATs in different sports; Rhodes presented an example from the NBA and mentioned LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Randy Orton interrupted, cutting Cody Rhodes in between, dismissed Laker’s superstar from the list, and said, “F**k LeBeon.”

The clip of Randy Orton casually dropping a virtual RKO on LeBron James has gained a lot of traction, and now fans are buzzing about it.

Fans are now wondering if Randy Orton has some previous history with LeBron James. The answer is no. The Apex Predator is probably not happy with LeBron being arrogant once to one of the biggest superstars of the WWE, The Undertaker. There’s a story about when The Undertaker was waiting to meet LeBron James and waited for hours, and in the end, LeBron allegedly refused to meet the WWE legend.

Randy Orton even talked about how he wants to face his arch-rival, John Cena, in his final WWE run next year in 2025.

The NBA GOAT debate is a never-ending decision among fans and experts about who is better between two of the sport's most prominent players, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. WWE superstar CM Punk was recently inducted into the debate when he picked his NBA GOAT.

Before his singles match return to WWE at SummerSlam 2024, CM Punk gave an interview to ESPN’s First Take, where he joined the famous NBA GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Pepsi Phil presented his perspective on the debate, naming Michael Jordan the greatest NBA player of all time. He further suggested that Kobe Bryant’s skill set resembled Michael Jordan's rather than LeBron James's.

What’s your take on Randy Orton’s recent jab at LeBron James? Currently, Randy Orton is preparing himself for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion, The Ring General, Gunther, at the next PLE of the company, WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will take place on August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. So far, three massive matches have been announced, including Randy Orton vs. Gunther; Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against Kevin Ownes; and a team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest versus Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

Many more matches are supposed to be added to the card. One match that is rumored is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre's special stipulation match.