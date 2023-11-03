‘F*cking hilarious and sad’: After Khabib, Conor McGregor’s UFC payout leaked, Jake Paul react

Currently, many UFC contract documents are public in the UFC antitrust case, revealing details such as the earnings of UFC fighters. Previously, the contract of the former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was exposed.

Now, more contracts have been revealed, including those of Ronda Rousey. A major name in the recent revelations is Conor McGregor, considered one of the highest-paid fighters in the organization.

His payouts from 2015 to 2016 were disclosed, encompassing his major championship fights and bouts against Nate Diaz.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has reacted to the UFC's payouts, particularly quoting a now-deleted tweet regarding Conor McGregor's paychecks.

“This is f**king hilarious and sad at the same time,” Paul commented.

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul have been beefing for years. Jake Paul has faced numerous big MMA names, including McGregor’s opponent Nate Diaz, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and many others. Paul has been chasing for a fight with McGregor for quite some time now.

Conor McGregor’s earnings from 2015 to 2016

According to the revealed Conor McGregor’s contract his earning for his major fights from 2015 to 2016 which is considered his peak time in the was.

Conor McGregor vs Ched Mendes 2015 - USD 2,642,204 (includes USD 2.11M discretionary bonus)

Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo 2015 - USD 4,476,662 or USD 4,536,932 Aldo received USD 2,377,699

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz I 2016 - USD 5,576,315 Diaz received USD 2,838,158, and the PPV event generated $61 million.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz II - USD 5,615,490 and Diaz received USD 4,315,490.

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez - USD 6,812,374 and the PPV event generated USD 66 million for UFC.

Conor McGregor has been out of competition for the past three years. He broke his leg when he fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in 2021.

155-pound king is set to make his return back to octagon next year early and his expected opponent is considered former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

