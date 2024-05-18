Paul Pierce does not have any faith when it comes to Bronny James and JJ Redick coming together in the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James, Bronny's father, is nearing the end of his career. There's talk of him wanting to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

Previously, Pierce said that the Lakers might draft Bronny specifically to fulfil LeBron's wish, even if Bronny isn't the strongest prospect in the draft.

On the other hand, JJ Redick, a former teammate of LeBron's, is a popular pick for the Lakers' next head coach. Previously, while acknowledging Redick, Pierce accepts that he is knowledgeable and well-spoken but doubts his actual coaching abilities. He has also compared Redick to an "IG model" who looks good on the surface but might not have the substance needed for the role.

Now, in Paul Pierce's latest rant on The Truth Lounge, he spoke regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent moves.

Pierce suggests that the Lakers drafting LeBron James' elder son, Bronny alongside hiring JJ Redick as the team's coach seems more like a scripted show. He added that drafting Bronny is like going for a celebrity over a talented basketball player who truly fits the Los Angeles Lakers' championship goals.

Also, Paul Pierce is still not convinced that JJ Redick is the right fit for the Los Angeles Lakers coaching role. He feels Redick might be more inclined towards media appearances than the hard work required of a head coach. FYI, JJ Redick has never won an NBA championship throughout his NBA career. Pierce also pinpoints that the Lakers might want the financial benefits of a "LeBron and his sons" script rather than building a team for a title clinch.

Well, Lebron James playing with his elder son, Bronny will generate a lot of buzz and skyrocket ticket sales.

Is Paul Pierce eligible to comment about Bronny James and JJ Redick?

In the US, Paul Pierce has the right to express his opinion. Pierce is a retired NBA player. He has a lot of experience playing alongside NBA greats like Kevin Garnett. Therefore, Pierce’s insights on NBA players and coaching are considered valuable.

Does Paul Pierce have a ring?

Yes, Paul Pierce has won one NBA championship ring. He won it while playing with the Boston Celtics in 2008 when the team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals. Pierce was a crucial player for the Boston Celtics and was also named NBA Finals MVP for his performance.