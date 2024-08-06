FIBA Makes It Hard for NBA Stars to Play 3x3 Basketball in Olympics Because They Want USA to Lose, Claims Insider

The United States’ 3x3 basketball team’s recent performance in the Olympics has sparked debate surrounding the eligibility rules set by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Following the underwhelming display of the US 3x3 team in the Paris Olympics, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN has claimed that FIBA's restrictions are intentionally designed to hinder the participation of NBA stars, thereby impeding the success of Team USA.

This revelation has shed a spotlight on the complexities of FIBA's eligibility requirements and their potential impact on the international 3x3 basketball competition.

The 3x3 basketball format, making its debut in the Olympics, saw the United States team, comprising Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis, struggle to make an impact and ultimately be eliminated in the pool round. Notably, of the four-man roster, Fredette is the lone player with NBA experience. This prompts the question: Why aren’t NBA players representing Team USA in 3x3 basketball?

According to Windhorst, FIBA's eligibility requirements obstruct the participation of NBA stars in 3x3 basketball. He suggested that FIBA seems to discourage the involvement of American players in the 3x3 format, favoring countries with less basketball infrastructure and resources.

During his conversation with McAfee, Windhorst said, “FIBA doesn’t really want the USA to do good at three on three. They really want that to be for countries that can’t field five on five times.”

He also acknowledged the layers of things that are needed to qualify for the event and boldly claimed that FIBA doesn’t want American top basketball players to be a part of the 3x3 game.

Windhorst also highlighted FIBA’s complex eligibility criteria, which include mandates for players' rankings within their respective countries and the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. These stringent regulations create practical hurdles for NBA players to commit to the 3x3 Olympic competition while balancing their professional commitments and rest during the offseason.

However, FIBA does allow NBA players to compete in 3x3 basketball, but the specific requirements make it challenging for them to participate. The timing of the FIBA World Tour, coinciding with the NBA playoffs or the offseason, makes it difficult for NBA stars to meet the criteria without making substantial sacrifices.

This limits the potential pool of NBA talent available to represent Team USA in 3x3 basketball in the Olympics, contributing to the team's struggles and underperformance in the competition.

Furthermore, the absence of a significant financial incentive for NBA players to engage in 3x3 basketball exacerbates the challenge. Top NBA talents are primarily focused on representing the country in traditional 5-on-5 basketball, where the prestige and financial rewards are higher.

As a result, the United States is left with a 3x3 roster primarily comprising players who have not made a significant impact in the NBA, impeding the team's competitiveness on the international stage.

