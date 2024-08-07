Find Out the Most Dangerous and Safest Olympics Sports According to Injury Rate

Although the Olympics provide a lot of fun and games for both viewers and participants, they also have certain drawbacks, such as being a hot place for injuries. With nearly 10,000 athletes in this year's Games, blemishes were unavoidable. Injuries are practically certain while participating at the elite level, according to a new study that identifies which events are more prone to wounds.

A new study matched the number of players in each discipline to the number of reported injuries to identify the sports with the highest risk factors. The findings are rather surprising: BMX was identified as the most dangerous Olympic event, with a 34.38% injury rate, while table tennis and handball were more injury-prone than equestrian and trampoline.

The Olympics, whether in the summer or winter, are the pinnacle of most sports, and competitors labor their entire lives to accomplish that goal, typically attending only a few games because they only come every four years. If an athlete is wounded while competing in the Games and misses their opportunity to achieve the pinnacle of their sport, it may be tragic.

This information was gathered from the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) and analyzed by Casinority researchers to identify which sports had the greatest injury rates during the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. The data only includes injuries sustained at the Olympics, not at other athletic events.

The most deadly Olympic sport, according to 12 years of Olympic data, is BMX cycling. BMX, or bicycle motocross, is a cycling activity that takes place on tiny bikes in competitive races or freestyle, either on the street or on off-road circuits.

The Rio 2016 Olympics saw the highest injury rate, with 37.5% of competitors sustaining injuries. It is even more dangerous than combat sports. Taekwondo, a Korean martial art and combat sport featuring punching and kicking, comes close behind, with roughly 30% of players injured.

According to the research, more than a quarter of BMX competitors are injured every event, and eight riders compete at the same time to be the quickest around the course, an event with extremely high speeds and small space between riders. It's easy to see why injuries are so prevalent, given how dangerous it is to fall off your bike at fast speeds.

In terms of team sports, football is the most deadly (assuming no props other than a ball are used), with nearly 27% of its 1,508 participants injured. Handball ranks second among team sports, with an average injury rate of 17.98%.

Regarding the safest sports, canoeing/kayaking has the best record of any Olympic event, with an average injury rate of just 2.23, which drops to 1.2% in canoe slalom. With an average injury rate of 2.23%, Olympic sports like kayaking and canoeing are regarded as safe.

There were just 22 injuries reported among the 987 athletes assessed. Shooting is also quite safe, with a 2.24% injury rate and 26 injuries reported in three Olympic Games. Rowing is close behind, with a 2.25% injury rate among 1,640 Olympians, with barely 3% injured in 2020.