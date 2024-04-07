Find out the reason behind Marcus Mariota's choice to don the No. 0 jersey.

The decision to wear the No. 0 jersey for the Washington Commanders, Marcus Mariota, has stirred up attention before taking to the field. As the first quarterback in NFL history to don the number 0. Mariota's choice is unprecedented and has raised questions about the significance behind the jersey number selection.

This announcement of Mariotas’s singing with the Commanders, with his unique jersey number, came on Thursday. However, he sparked intrigue among fans and pundits alike. The commanders also made it official that Mariota would be sporting the number 0 on his back. Which will mark a historic moment in NFL quarterbacking.

Marcus Mariota Breaks Tradition

This opportunity for Mariota to choose this distinctive number arose following a recent rule change. In March 2023, NFL team owners collectively agreed to amend the rules to permit the use of the number 0 for the first time in decades. However, this alteration paved the way for players like Mariota to embrace a new era of jersey numbering.

Well, the hustle and bustle brings us to another piece of news Mariota is not the first player to take advantage of this rule change. Following the footsteps of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who claimed the number for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridley stands as the pioneering quarterback to adopt the number 0.

The Switch From 8 to 0

The whole willingness to embrace the unconventional choice reflects Mariota's versatility and adaptability throughout his career. He was spotted wearing several jerseys from his previous teams. Including the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and lastly, the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was seen wearing number 8.

With both the numbers 1 and 8 claimed by the other players on the Commanders roster, Mariota faced the need for option number 0. This trait also defined his journey to winning the Heisman Award in 2014 as the first Oregon player and Hawaii native to do so.

