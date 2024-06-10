Find Out Who Leon Edwards Thinks Is Gonna Win Between Paddy Pimblett vs Bobby Green at UFC 304

UFC 304 is almost here, and fans can't wait. The event is set for July 27, 2024. It will take place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. One fight that's creating a lot of buzz is Paddy Pimblett vs. Bobby Green. Both fighters bring unique skills to the Octagon. Pimblett is undefeated in his UFC career.

Green is a seasoned veteran with a lot to prove. But what does Leon Edwards think? The welterweight champion recently shared his thoughts. He discussed the upcoming fight with Tom Aspinall.

Edwards on the fence

Leon Edwards recently sat down with Tom Aspinall to discuss UFC 304, and naturally, Aspinall asked the champ for his predictions. Edwards revealed that he had thought about the Pimblett vs. Green fight recently and who he thinks will come out on top.

“If Bobby Green shows up, I’ll probably favor Bobby Green, if he shows up. But I can also see a way for victory for Paddy as well,” Edwards shared, emphasizing the fight's unpredictable nature. This insight adds to the excitement surrounding the event.

UFC 304, scheduled for July 27, 2024, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, promises thrilling matchups. In addition to the Pimblett vs. Green showdown, the card features a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. Fans will also see Tom Aspinall take on Curtis Blaydes for the interim heavyweight title.

Advertisement

Gordon explains why Green's unpredictability could favor 'The Baddy'

Jared Gordon, one of the few fighters to have faced both Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green, offers a unique perspective on their UFC 304 clash. Gordon believes Pimblett might have the edge, despite Green's unpredictability.

“The thing is with Bobby, he’s so unpredictable,” Gordon shared. “You don’t know what you’re going to get from him. But he’s liable to get hit and Paddy goes for it – hands are down, he’s got that swag, Paddy goes for it.”

Reflecting on his controversial win over Pimblett and his No Contest bout with Green, Gordon adds, “If you watch my fight with Green, my hands were up the whole time when I fought Paddy. Look what Bobby Green did to me, I’m beating him, and then he just lunged in with his head.”

What do you think? Will Paddy Pimblett's aggression overcome Bobby Green's unpredictability, or will Green's experience and resilience prevail?

Advertisement