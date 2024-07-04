Find Out Why Olivia Culpo Did Not Allow Sister Aurora to Bring New Boyfriend Paul Bernon to Her Wedding

After news broke out that Aurora Culpo was dating Paul Bernon, Olivia Culpo revealed a lot of secrets. The American model explained why she didn’t let her sister bring her new boyfriend to her wedding.

To those who didn’t know, she got married to NFL star Christian McCaffrey on Saturday. They recently appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Barely Filtered podcast. Apparently, it was recorded before the Rhode Island nuptials. Olivia, 32, clarified that her sibling’s partner was not invited.

Olivia Culpo's wedding guest list drama explained

Aurora, 35, on the other hand, called the decision rude. To which Olivia retorted, “No, [it’s] rude to invite somebody I’ve never met.”

Aurora rephrased the question to ask whether her friend could tag along. Olivia dismissed him by saying he was the flavor of the month. The former pageant queen also said she wasn’t interested in his activity before directly addressing Aurora’s beau. “Sorry, it’s not a reflection of you,” she clarified. “It’s a reflection of my sister.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Gets Praised by Fellow Wag Olivia Culpo For Embracing NFL Amid Travis Kelce’s Romance

The Culpo Sisters stars did not name Bernon specifically during the podcast. However, Us Weekly reported in June that Aurora had been dating Bethenny Frankel’s ex-fiancé for the past two months. “Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy,” the insider claimed.

They revealed that they have a lot in common, with him being from Boston and Aurora being from an area nearby. The outlet also claimed that Bernon would attend Olivia and McCaffrey’s ceremony.

Advertisement

However, Aurora told listeners on Wednesday that her significant other was only invited to spend time with the Culpo family the day before the rehearsal dinner.

Also read: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Rescued Tiny Turtle ‘Charles’ to Their Family

Tit-bit about Olivia Culpo and her sister Aurora’s life

Aurora married in 2019, welcoming son Remi, 5, and daughter Solei, 3, with husband Mikey Bortone before their 2022 divorce. Bernon, for his part, got engaged to Frankel, 53, in 2021. His split from the Real Housewives of New York City alum made headlines in March.

As for Olivia, she and McCaffrey, 28, became an item in 2019 . The athlete proposed four years later. Olivia stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana dress when the pair tied the knot over the weekend.

“I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” the former Miss Universe 2012 explained to Vogue. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me.”

Advertisement

McCaffrey responded to an influencer who criticized the understated gown. He claimed it had no personality. He defended his wife's choice via Instagram on Tuesday. “What an evil thing to post online,” the NFL player commented. “I hope you can find joy and peace in the world the way my beautiful wife does.” Let us know in the comments if you think her decision was rude.