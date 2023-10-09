'F***ing cement': Bills player addresses artificial turf at Tottenham Hotspur after Matt Milano fractures leg

The Buffalo Bills would not have thought that they would lose the match against the Jacksonville Jaguars by such a short-point margin. However, more than the loss this weekend, the biggest concern for the Bills was the reason for the loss. The turf!

All the players were angry about the ground and came forward to share their feelings about the same, with the media representatives. Among all the statements, was an anonymous comment that left the internet in a buzz. Let's see what this viral statement is, along with Taron Joshson's disappointing comment!

The star player of the Buffalo Bills criticized the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s turf, which could be why the team lost

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars was on October 8 Sunday, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bills lost the match by five points, in addition to cornerback Taron Johnson's unexpected injury.

Buffalo players were definitely not happy about the loss and the turf condition at the stadium made it worse. An anonymous veteran of Buffalo talked with a reporter of Buffalo News, and asked him “We came all the way over to London to play on f**king cement?”

Taron Johnson, the cornerback of the Buffalo Bills, banged his knee on the stadium's so-called cement turf and left the game in the middle. Even though he returned to the game, his immediate response wasn't shared. However, Taron Johnson spoke with the media after the match and made some really cold statements. Taron Johnson, disappointed with the playing conditions said, "That f**king turf, to be honest with you, the turf was terrible here. They have to get rid of it – report that. If we can do grass, we should do grass."

The playing conditions, according to Buffalo Bills players, were definitely not up to the mark. Everyone was disappointed with the turf condition, especially Taron Johnson who had to experience the roughness himself and got injured.

What do you think will happen, now that the stadium turf is criticized a lot? Do you think it's genuine for the Buffalo Bulls to complain about the turf or is it just the frustration of losing the match?