Finn Balor Breaks Silence After Witnessing Viral Liv Morgan Dominik Mysterio Moment on WWE RAW

The latest of Monday Night RAW featured the fallout of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE that took place last weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While the show featured some exciting matches and moments, the ending of the show became the talk of the town and garnered huge mainstream attention.

The shocking moment had WWE superstars, fans, and the entire wrestling world buzzing. However, an interesting reaction came from Finn Balor which got highlighted more than most reactions due to the involvement of his Judgment cohort, Dominik Mysterio, and their supposed rival, Liv Morgan.

What was Finn Balor’s reaction to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s moment?

While the entire wrestling world had its say regarding the shocking moment, Dominik Mysterio’s Judgment Day cohort, Finn Balor took to his official X to drop a three-word message at the sight of Liv and Dom’s kiss.

What happened with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW?

The main event of the show featured Becky Lynch exercising her rematch clause to battle Liv Morgan, who won the WWE Women’s World Championship from her in Saudi Arabia with timely interference from Dominik Mysterio. However, this time, the match was contested inside a Steel Cage raising the stakes even further.



The match was an enthralling experience as both top RAW stars battled it out inside the steel structure. During the closing moments of the bout, Dominik Mysterio once again came down to ringside and it seemed that he was aiding Becky Lynch to win. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, chaos erupted as Braun Strowman chased other Judgment Day members, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor down to ringside. Amidst the pursuit, Strowman struck Dominik who collided with the open cage door that hit Becky Lynch in the face, leaving her incapacitated. This gave Liv Morgan the opening to crawl out of the cage and retain her championship.

Despite Liv Morgan retaining her title after a hard-fought battle, the most talked about moment was the one that happened after RAW went off the air. As Morgan and Dominik shared a glance, Liv shocked the world by planting a passionate kiss on Dominik leaving him and the audience stunned.

In one moment gaining significant attention for WWE, it will be interesting to see the direction moving forward with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan now that the WWE Women’s World Champion has a deep interest in Mysterio after weeks of secret run-ins with Judgment Day.

ALSO READ: Sami Zayn Triumphs Over Gunther and Finn Balor in Electrifying Fatal Four Way Match at WWE UK Tour