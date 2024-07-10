Finn Balor Calls THIS WWE Superstar Best Performer On Earth: ‘I Want To See Everything He Does’

Finn Balor is on cloud nine these days. He has won the World Tag Team Championship once again, and this time it’s with JD McDonagh. The former WWE Universal Champion has also signed a five-year new contract with the WWE which he revealed on Tuesday, in an interview.

From 2014-2014, Balor has spent a decade in WWE and is looking to spend five more years with the Stamford-based promotion. During an appearance on ‘What’s the story?’ Balor revealed his favorite WWE superstar whom he considers the best. And that person is none other than The Ring General, Gunther.

What did Finn Balor say about Gunther?

The Irish superstar went all praise for Gunther saying that he is one of the few wrestlers in the industry who still excites him.

“WALTER, GUNTHER, whatever you wanna call him, in my opinion, is probably the best performer on Earth right now. In my opinion, to watch in the ring. I get so oversaturated seeing so much stuff that I just kinda go “ahh cant be arsed watching this”. I’ve not seen it all, but I’ve seen so much,” Balor said.

The 43-year-old superstar said that he has been watching WWE for the past few years, but watching Gunther still makes him glad. He said that he wanted to see everything that Gunther does in the ring.

Ironically, Gunther and Finn Balor were supposed to cross each other’s path before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe. Speaking of his fight, Balor said that it was one of those matches which he always wanted to have but, then the world had different plans for them. He even said that he has expressed his opinion to the WWE, and would like to have at least one match with Gunther.

Advertisement

“We tried to set it up right before COVID in NXT UK, then the world had a different plan for us. Then we went different ways, and now, we’re both heels, so I don’t know how that would work. I’ve expressed my opinion to the office that I would love to get that match, and hopefully, we can get it done in the future,” he said.

Who is Gunther’s favorite WWE superstar?

While Finn Balor has picked Gunther as his top star from the roster, The Ring General has his eyes set on a clash against Brock Lesnar. Gunther had said that it was his dream to face Brock Lesnar once at WrestleMania.

The two were in fact expected to go against each other at WrestleMania 40, but Brock Lesnar getting named in the sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinatis, and WWE, got him removed from all shows.

Advertisement

However, Gunther still feels that the match can happen, provided Brock Lesnar returns to the company somehow. "I don't know if we'll see Brock again if that's ever going to happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now,” Gunther said while speaking in an interview with GVWire. Not just Gunther, but the whole WWE Universe is waiting for this iconic clash.