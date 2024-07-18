Finn Balor Speaks on Bloody Botch During His Hell In A Cell Match Against Edge At WrestleMania 39

The iconic clash between Edge and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 had a big botch in the middle of the fight when Balor got busted open by a ladder shot by Edge. Originally, Balor was supposed to put up his hands, as Edge struck him with the ladder, but it went the other way, and the rungs of the ladder hit Balor’s forehead, which tore open his skin.

The result was the match had to be halted for another 5 minutes, as medical personnel entered the cage to attend to him. Finn Balor has now spoken on the whole sequence, revealing how the spot went wrong, and what he did when the match stopped abruptly.

What does Finn Balor say about the botch during the match?

While speaking about the match on What’s the Story podcast, Balor said that he and Edge spent hours fretting over the last-minute changes before the match. But still, he said that both he and Edge were very excited about the fight unless that ladder shot went wrong.

He said that he was okay with the ladder sequence and had planned about it. However, when it actually happened, his hands couldn’t fully block the rugs of the ladder, and it hit him on the head, leading to him falling down.

“I thought 'Oww, that stung.' But it wasn't a bad bang or anything. It wasn't a concussion, it wasn't like I went out for a minute. It was nothing. And I just went down and went "Whew. That was weird.' And I'm on my back, so I roll over onto all fours, and then I see the waterfall of blood just come drip, drip, drip, drip, drip drip,” he said.

Finn Balor speaks about staying in his character during medical procedure.

Even though the medical team’s arrival and his treatment weren’t broadcast live, still some cameras were recording Balor getting stapled by the doctor. Thereby, the former WWE Universal Champion said that he stayed in his heel character by shouting at the doctor to just give him the staples and go.

“So I'm looking at the doctor in the eyes with the paint and all the blood dripping down, and I go 'Staple it! Staple it!' So she starts getting scared, right? So she goes 'Does that hurt?' I said 'No, it's fine. Just keep going,” Balor said.

Balor said that he asked the lady doctor once she was finished about going back to the match, to which she said yes. Then Edge and Balor continued the bout. In the end, Edge scored a victory over Balor by giving him multiple chair shots on his head. That was also the last time Edge was seen performing in WWE. He left the company in 2023, to join Tony Khan’s AEW.

