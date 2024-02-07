'First Drake Now LeBron’s Feet’: LeBron James’ Feet Go Viral As Resurfaced Toe Pic Shocks NBA Fans

LeBron James is one of the biggest names ever in the game of basketball.

The player who is known as the ‘King’ is always in the limelight for his brilliant display on the court. However, this time around, the four-time NBA champion has gone viral for a different reason.

King James is the leading scorer of all time in the NBA. However, it’s his feet that’s drawing all the attention in the social media.

LeBron's toes are crammed awkwardly together in a vacation photo that has surfaced, and his little toe looks to point across his foot rather than up.

Amazingly, the photo looks to have been taken more than ten years ago, and a 2013 report mentioned how bad LeBron's feet looked.

As the photos surfaced in the media, the fans started giving their reactions to James' toe.

Fans Reaction:

One of the fans made a sarcastic remark about how he woke up to Drake news before he saw James' toe.

One of the fans quoted the sign language to the feet picture and that comment went viral as well.

Another comment mentioned how James doesn't care about his feet as he is a billionaire.

"Price to pay for success," mentioned by one of the fans on the platform X.

From high school prospect to NBA legend?

LeBron James was touted to do big things in the game of basketball since his high school days.

He made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002 as a senior in high school at the age of 18 and he never disappointed the fans.

After deciding not to attend college, he entered the 2003 NBA draft and went first overall in what was perhaps one of the best drafts in league history.

James outperformed soon-to-be and eventual Hall of Famers Chris Bosh, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and several All-Stars, including Kyler Korver and Chris Kaman.

The years of playing his feet have taken a toll, though, and that dominance and success have come at a cost.

The demands of the NBA have probably taken a far greater toll on his body, as he is now 39. However, he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

LeBron's dream of playing with his sons

His sons Bronny James and Bryce James are the kind of players he hopes to play with. It's possible that he won't stop playing the game until he turns 42 or even 43.

After the Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets by six points on Monday night, they are now 27-25 on the season. James carefully monitors his playing time for the team.

Just two nights before, on Saturday night in New York against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, James starred with 26 points in 40 minutes of play.

He scored one less point in the same amount of time that evening, but his team still won easily.

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets will host the Lakers on the road when they resume play on Thursday.

What did the Podiatrist say?

According to a podiatrist who talked to the Sun last year, James could be spending up to $7,000 a month to keep his feet in good condition.

He further added: "In general, I would estimate that LeBron will be spending approximately $7,000 per month on orthotics, custom sneakers, and podiatric care for his feet."

He continued, "To get the calluses removed and avoid ulcerations, LeBron, who also has a complicated left foot, would require scalpel treatment."

