‘First Take Downfall’: NBA Fans Berate ESPN Hosts for Discussing Stephen A Smith vs LeBron James in 1-on-1

The recent discussion on ESPN's First Take about a hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James has ignited a firestorm among NBA fans, prompting a deluge of rebukes aimed at the network hosts. The palpable skepticism and outright disbelief expressed by fans is a direct response to Smith's audacious claim that he could make at least one shot out of 30 attempts against the basketball icon, LeBron James.

A fan went on to tweet about his agitation on the show’s lowering standards and discussing baseless situations, he got too far with his remarks. He wrote, “First take downfall need to be studied”

However, he was not the only basketball fan who did not align with the latest First Take discussion, the post garnered widespread attention from many fans.

Stephen A. Smith Criticized LeBron James After Lakers Fire Darvin Ham

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith directed criticism towards LeBron James following Darvin Ham's abrupt dismissal as the Lakers' head coach weeks ago. During a discussion on First Take with co-host Shannon Sharpe, Smith emphasized that while he acknowledged James' leadership qualities and undeniable greatness, he pointed out the ramifications of certain decisions made during his tenure with the Lakers.

Smith highlighted instances where LeBron was reportedly involved in significant team choices, including prioritizing Anthony Davis over the team's young talents and opting for Russell Westbrook instead of Mike Conley.

Smith suggested that the resulting conflicts, divisions, and tensions within the team may have contributed to LeBron falling short of a sixth NBA championship ring, questioning whether the perceived team dynamics affected James' legacy.

