‘F**k All Your Opinions’: Dillon Danis Takes a Jab at Jake Paul and Mike Perry After Platinum’s Defeat

Jake Paul just KO'd Mike Perry in a fiery fight, and the combat sports world is buzzing. But Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter with a history of beefing with the Paul brothers, isn't impressed. Dillon Danis, who fought and lost against Logan Paul not so long ago, had something to say.

In a social media tirade, Danis threw shade at both fighters. He claims a grappler like him, someone who focuses on ground fighting, would have done better against Paul's striking attack. Did Danis just call out Jake Paul for a fight?

Dillon toots his own horn

Dillon Danis isn't shy about expressing himself, especially after high-profile fights. "Hate me all you want, that was a pure striker who just got embarrassed. I’m a grappler. I stood my ground, never took a back step, no standing count, never dropped. Fuck all your opinions. I didn’t even train, just walked in there," he tweeted fiercely.

His comments came hot on the heels of Jake Paul's recent triumph over Mike Perry—a fight Danis claims was originally his. Despite facing Logan Paul, who is not a seasoned boxer either, Danis held his own. He didn't win, but impressively, he was never knocked down.

This stands in stark contrast to Perry, a more experienced fighter in both MMA and bare-knuckle boxing, who couldn't withstand Jake's power. Danis emphasizes this point to highlight his durability and tenacity in the ring despite his primary background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Moreover, Danis has recently stirred the pot by claiming that Jake stole the Perry fight from him. This accusation adds another layer of intrigue to the already dramatic narrative surrounding these crossover bouts. These matches blur the lines between entertainment and athletic competition, and Danis's bold claims and strong showing, even in defeat, fuel the ongoing debate about the legitimacy and spectacle of celebrity boxing.

Jake Paul calls out feared KO artist Alex Pereira

In a surprising twist, Jake Paul used his post-match interview with Ariel Helwani to call out Alex Pereira . Despite Pereira's reputation for knocking out formidable opponents like Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Paul seemed unfazed. He confidently issued the challenge, stating, "Alex Pereira…you said you wanna box; I’m the king of this. Come over; we can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira."

The call-out was so abrupt that it even caught Ariel Helwani off guard. He had to double-check with Paul, asking if he was indeed referring to the UFC light heavyweight champion. Paul confirmed without hesitation, making it clear he wanted to face Pereira in the boxing ring.

This bold move has certainly stirred up excitement in the combat sports community, as fans eagerly anticipate whether Pereira will accept the challenge. Jake Paul's confidence and willingness to face top-tier fighters continue to make headlines and keep the boxing world buzzing.

What do you think? Will Pereira step into the boxing ring with Jake Paul? And how will Dillon Danis fit into the ongoing saga? Stay tuned for more updates, and let us know your thoughts!