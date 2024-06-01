‘F**k Him’: Dustin Poirier Dismisses Conor McGregor's Support Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier is set to fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302 pay-per-view in just a few hours. Fight fans are thrilled about the chaotic main event, as both fighters have declared their intention to finish each other, predicting the bout will be a war.

Fans, experts, and UFC fighters alike are keenly watching this fight, providing their own predictions. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is also actively commenting on UFC 302, given his tumultuous history with both Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor continues to take shots at Diamond, but this time, Notorious has picked Poirier to win against Islam Makhachev.

Conor McGregor said, “I think the things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he’s not good at? He fumbles over his feet, usually early on and falls into shots. He’s been knocked out by that back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC. That’s one of Dustin’s best shots! If Dustin’s ever going to do it, this will be his time.”

Ahead of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier was in an interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, where he reacted to Conor McGregor picking him to win against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302; Diamond gave a three-word, hilarious reaction and quickly dismissed any praise from his former rival. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier said, “Man, f*** him.”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a long history. They have squared off three times in the UFC. Notorious won the first match, and Poirier won the last two.

Can Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Fight for the Fourth time?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are both veterans of the sport and two of the most popular mixed martial arts fighters globally. Dustin Poirier was the last opponent Conor McGregor faced in the UFC octagon.

At UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier clashed for the third time to settle their rivalry, with each fighter having one victory against the other. From the start of the fight, Poirier effectively targeted McGregor's legs with precise strikes. By the end of the first round, McGregor had snapped his leg and could no longer compete.

To this day, Conor McGregor maintains that he twisted and broke his own leg and does not credit Poirier for the outcome, expressing a desire to settle their unfinished business. On the other hand, Poirier believes he has nothing more to prove against McGregor.

Many fans and experts speculate that if Dustin Poirier wins the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 302 and Conor McGregor is victorious in his comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, a fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor could potentially be arranged. Such a matchup is expected to break major records and make history.

Before that can happen, both fighters must focus on their immediate challenges. In just a few hours, Dustin Poirier will attempt to secure the UFC lightweight championship by facing Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is preparing to return to action after a three-year hiatus due to a leg injury. McGregor will compete in the welterweight division against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

ALSO READ: Dustin Poirier Doesn't Foresee Himself Retiring Inside the Cage After His Fight at UFC 302