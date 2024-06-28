'F**k It, I'll Do It': Dana White Agrees to Give Two Fight of the Night Bonuses for UFC 303

Dana White is in charity mode once again. After announcing outrageous bonuses in UFC 300, he is going to do it again on June 29. Usually, the UFC rewards its fighters with a $50,000 bonus per PPV event. But back in April, ahead of the historic UFC 300 PPV, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway came up with an interesting idea.

Gaethje requested Dana White to raise the stakes to $300,000 in honor of UFC 300. Soon, his opponent, Max Holloway, too, readily supported the idea. While very few thought White wouldn't comply, the UFC head honcho actually went through with the decision.

And quite fittingly, it was Holloway and Gaethje that got the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus. They received a whopping $300,000 each, giving the fight fans a spectacular performance to cherish. And now, as UFC 303 approaches, Dana White is at it once more, granting fighter’s wishes for money.

Double joy to play for at UFC 303

In the post-UFC 303 press conference, Dana White was asked about the quality of his fighters. It was pointed out that choosing one particular match as the Fight of the Night amidst so many thrilling bouts was extremely difficult. White agreed and then went on to announce two Fight of the Night bonuses for UFC 303.

In reply to his media friends, White stated, “Yeah, f*ck it, I’ll do it.” This sent the crowd into a loud cheer as Brian Ortega tried to sneak in a few more bucks. Immediately after White’s announcement, the lightweight fighter asked for a $303,000 bonus. Sadly, Ortega’s request fell flat as Dana White laughed it off while dismissing the possibility.

Well, looking at recent developments, it is clear that White is trying his best to hype up UFC 303. This is quite an irony, as UFC 303 was supposed to be one of the biggest events of 2024.

A ‘Notorious’ hype that fizzled out

Dana White announced after UFC 300 that Conor McGregor is coming back . This was enough reason for the fight fans to go crazy, as ‘The Notorious’ was last seen in action in 2021. Pitted against Michael Chandler, the PPV was expected to be a banger. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out as expected.

Just a few weeks from the fight, McGregor pulled out of the fight. The Irishman informed of sustaining a broken toe that poured cold water on the raging hype. Now, with McGregor gone, Dana White had to save the event. Thus, he roped in a light heavyweight championship featuring Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Such a fight definitely garnered enough intrigue from the crowd. And now, with the double bonus announcement, White is leaving no stone unturned to make UFC 303 big.

