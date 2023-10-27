'F**k you': Dana White gives hilarious response to reporter asking him to remove big name from EA UFC 5

EA Sports is the official gaming partner for UFC games. EA finally released the fifth installment of the series, where gamers and fight fans can play as their favorite fighter in UFC.

UFC 5 has a very positive response from the gaming community and fight fans alike. The latest installment brings forth numerous changes and upgrades from its predecessor. Notably, there are improvements in graphics, and the fighting engine introduces exciting new features. As a bonus, players can now access iconic fighters such as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, and more. The inclusion of these legendary figures adds an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson agrees to fight Tyson Fury’s father after Francis Ngannou bout but on one condition

Fan demanded some changes in the game roster of UFC 5

Recently, during the Powerslap press conference, a report from MMA Mania expressed his review of EA UFC 5. The reviewer noted that several top fighters expected to be in the game were missing. He asked if Dana White could request the addition of more fighters.

White responded by requesting a list of UFC stars the reporter wanted in the game and the names of fighters already in the game that were deemed unnecessary. The reporter provided a list of fighters he considered unfit for the game, including Paige VanZant, Bruce Buffer, and Dana White himself.

Dana responded, “Okay, all three of us are out. Tell me more names.” The reporter then mentioned Bruce Lee. In response to the reporter picking Bruce Lee’s name, White jokingly said, “F**k you” and laughed.

It’s worth noting that Dana White has a minimal role in the UFC gaming franchise, with EA making the main decisions.

EA UFC 5 is now available to play, featuring two editions. The standard edition costs $69.99, with the bonus fighter Muhammad Ali. The deluxe edition, priced at $99.99, provides three days of early access and includes five legendary fighters as bonuses, such as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, and more.

ALSO READ: Will Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight championship be on the line in Francis Ngannou fight this weekend?