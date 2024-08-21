Flag Football Star Says Not Patrick Mahomes, but He Should Lead Team USA in 2028 LA Olympics

Olympic flag football, the newest game for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, has sparked widespread interest. Given that the event will take place before the start of the 2028 NFL season, modern-day football players feel uneasy because of the talk surrounding the game.

Since the game's announcement, the whole internet has been abuzz with talk about playing NFL players in flag football. Now, the 35-year-old righty who helped lead the US national flag football team to gold at the 2022 World Games, told TMZ Sports that the only way he'll think otherwise is if the three-time Super Bowl winner proves it on the field.

In the interview, he stated that he believes he is better equipped to head the US flag squad than Mahomes is. Darrell said, "At the end of the day, I believe I am better than Patrick Mahomes in terms of game intelligence. I'm not suggesting I'm a superior player overall, but unless he gets into a 5v5 flag field, I'll believe it until proven otherwise!" I am a competitor who needs to be proven wrong."

Darrell also stated that his talents are greater just because the game is different from the NFL. The field is shorter and narrower, and the competition is strictly 5-on-5. According to Housh, there is practically no physicality, and knowing how to prevent flags from being pulled requires a unique skill set.



He also feels that if a team of NFL stars competed against his flag team, the NFL players would lose. Although we have yet to watch a match between NFL and Flag football players, till then we cannot predict which team will win.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tom Brady Reveals He Told Bill Belichick to ‘Bench’ Certain Patriots Teammates

Darrell has been in the headlines after he criticized the choice of NFL players to play flag football in the Olympics, arguing that original flag football players should be given more opportunities than NFL players.

His comments came after the league released a video of the quarterback Jalen Hurts lighting the Los Angeles Coliseum flame with a lightning football , fueling talk of an NFL presence at the next Summer Games. Flag footballer Darrell Doucette is unwilling to just hand over his Olympic berth to NFL players in the 2028 Summer Games.

Doucette led the flag football national team to a gold medal at the 2022 World Games and was awarded MVP when Team USA went 7-0 to win the Americas Continental Championship in 2023. With the 2028 Olympics firmly on the horizon, Doucette expects to be able to compete for his position on the flag football squad rather than having any NFL players.

Advertisement