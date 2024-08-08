Flah'Jae Johnson blames THIS for 'lame' Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry narrative

In women's basketball, few rivalries have drawn as much attention as that between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. It all started with their intense clash at the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship, where Reese's LSU Tigers narrowly beat Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes for the title. Since then, their games have been must-watch TV. But, according to Flau'jae Johnson, who played with Reese at LSU, the media and fans might be overhyping this rivalry. But is the rivalry real?

The competition between Clark and Reese is often blown out of proportion by the media. Johnson, who knows them both well, says the so-called animosity is mostly made up.

In her recent interview on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast," she said, “I think it’s more so the fans that be coming up with stories and making stuff up in their head.”

She stressed that both players respect each other, and the rivalry is mostly a media creation. Johnson believes the media has exaggerated their competition, causing fans to see it in a more dramatic light than it really is.

Despite the media hype, Clark and Reese’s games against each other have been thrilling. After Reese's LSU team won the 2023 championship, Clark got her chance for payback. She won three of their next four matchups, showing her skills. However, Reese took the most recent game, keeping the competition fierce. The best moment came during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, where they teamed up despite their past.

They led Team WNBA to a big win over Team USA, with Clark setting a record for most assists by a rookie and Reese being the first rookie to get a double-double in an All-Star game. This teamwork showed their mutual respect and talent, proving that their rivalry isn’t as personal as some think.

In short, while Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s rivalry is a hot topic, it’s not as intense as it seems. They are fierce competitors, but as Flau'jae Johnson points out, the media and fans have turned a healthy competition into something bigger.

In reality, both players respect each other and are more focused on their game than any off-court clash. What do you think on these lines?