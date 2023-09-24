Flashback to Glory: When India secured an unforgettable triumph against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup

Indian cricket fans remember September 24 with great attachment, as it is the day when India snatched victory in the thrilling first T20 World Cup in 2007. The victors came out on top in a tense showdown with their rivals, Pakistan.

With MS Dhoni at the helm, a young team took to the field at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium and set a hard-fought 157/5 in their final 20 overs. The unwavering Gautam Gambhir posted a respectable 75 and Rohit Sharma put the cherry on top with an unbroken 30-run contribution.

Pakistan's counter-attack fluctuated wildly. The team lost momentum after Imran Nazir's rapid-fire 33 runs in 14 balls. They found themselves languishing at 77/6, seemingly destined for defeat. However, Misbah-ul-Haq rekindled some hope, dragging the match to its nerve-racking conclusion.

In a daring move, MS Dhoni tasked the greenhorn Joginder Sharma with delivering the conclusive over. Pakistan was teetering on the edge: they needed 13 runs but had only one wicket left.

In a heart-stopping moment, Misbah whacked a full toss out of the pitch, reducing the target to just five runs from four deliveries. But fortune did not favor him again. His audacious scoop backfired spectacularly, and S Sreesanth clung onto the ball at short fine leg.

India secured the win by a slim five-run margin. This remains their singular victory in their eight campaigns in the T20 World Cup. This legend continues to be analyzed and honored in Indian cricket folklore.

India's dramatic 2007 T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan in a bowl-out

The first T20 World Cup witnessed two nerve-wracking climax games between cricket's greatest adversaries, India and Pakistan. The final was, of course, the radiant spotlight, yet another titanic fight in the group stages concluded in a captivating tie

A tally of 141 for India saw foundational support originating from Robin Uthappa's stellar half-century. Significant assistance also came from skipper MS Dhoni and versatile all-rounder Irfan Pathan. On the other hand, Pakistan's cunning fast bowler, Mohammad Asif, managed to pocket four wickets for just 18 runs.

Contribution to Pakistan's runs came largely from Misbah-ul-Haq and the team's skipper, Shoaib Malik. With just two balls to spare, Pakistan equaled India's score, though Misbah found himself unluckily run out.

The tie-breaking process at this time didn't involve a super over, instead, the competition had within its rules a bowl-out, akin to penalty kicks in football. India's bowlers flawlessly smacked the stumps in their first three tries, while Pakistan's attempts went wide on all three occasions. With this, India celebrated a relatively rare 3-0 bowl-out victory.

